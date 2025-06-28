She’s Not Allowing Her Boyfriend’s Evil Daughter Into Their House Until She Apologizes And Pays Her Back For The Concert Tickets She Bought Her

This woman let her boyfriend move into her house after they had been dating for six months, and they’ve been together for a year so far.

Her boyfriend has three children from his two ex-wives, and they are 12, 17, and 23. She has three kids of her own, who are 18, 21, and 24.

“I’m a firm believer that you treat all kids equally. I do quite well for myself. This last Christmas, I made sure I did equal presents and budget for all 6. Plus his 23-year-old daughter’s HUSBAND,” she explained.

“My 21-year-old’s birthday is Christmas Eve (also, my birthday). After I had done all of the shopping for Christmas, I had seen online that all his oldest daughter wanted for Christmas were these certain concert tickets.”

“Ironically, a band my 21-year-old loves as well. For my daughter’s birthday, I bought enough tickets for all the girls to go, and very clearly said this is for my daughter’s birthday because I didn’t want to go beyond the 12 gifts I’d already purchased each for Christmas.”

Two weeks ago, the concert happened, and her boyfriend’s daughter was so badly behaved. Her boyfriend’s daughter called her boyfriend the entire time, trying to get out of hanging out with her children.

Her boyfriend’s daughter also complained about literally everything, and her own kids said she made things up.

A week later, she brought her boyfriend’s youngest kids to Orlando, and one of her kids, since the rest of them were unable to go.

She made plans to organize two more vacations this summer that weren’t so far away, so all the kids could come too.

Her boyfriend told his problematic daughter about one trip, and his daughter replied that she was unable to make it and would rather they go on vacation alone (excluding her and her children).

“The Orlando trip was planned prior to them coming into my life, but I made sure to accommodate because I refuse to do less for his kids just because they aren’t mine. So her wanting to draw a line in the sand is rather insulting,” she added.

She’s so kind to her boyfriend’s children, and both of his ex-wives have noticed this and gone out of their way to say thank you to her.

Her boyfriend’s kids like her for being so sweet to them, and her boyfriend’s 12-year-old spends half the time with them and is better behaved than his evil oldest daughter.

His 17-year-old is currently trying to move into their house, since that child enjoys being around her so much. It’s only her boyfriend’s oldest who is a problem, and a big one at that.

“These kids really have no reason to have issues with me or my kids. Now we’re in a place where I’ve said his daughter isn’t welcome back here until she apologizes or pays me for her ticket ($200 each),” she continued.

“My daughter, whose birthday this was for, literally spent the night catering to his daughter even during her tantrums. I also don’t think it’s right that she’s an adult and married and trying to dictate who can attend what we plan, when, frankly, I’m the one paying for most things.”

“I thought about asking her mom how to handle her, but she hasn’t talked to her own mom in 2 years. Also…I pay all of the bills here and provide all of the food. So I feel like I’m in the right to decide whether I allow evil into my own home.”

What advice do you have for her?

