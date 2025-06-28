She Stormed Out Of A Bar After Her Boyfriend Told The Waitress Flirting With Him That She Was His Sister

If someone makes a joke that you find insulting, it can’t really count as a joke, can it? Jokes are supposed to make you laugh and be funny, not offensive.

Last weekend, this 21-year-old girl stormed out of a bar after something her 27-year-old boyfriend said, and her mom and her friends don’t agree with what she did.

She’s been dating her boyfriend for the last eight months, and while overall, their relationship is wonderful, her charming and handsome boyfriend can be too cocky for his own good.

Also, he likes to joke around about them not being in a serious, committed relationship whenever they’re near other people, and that’s hurtful to her.

“At a party once, he introduced me as ‘a friend of a friend.’ Another time, he pretended he forgot my name in front of his college buddy,” she explained.

“Every time I’ve brought it up, he’s brushed it off as ‘just a joke.’ Anyway, we were out with a few of his friends at this bar.”

“It was pretty packed, and the waitress was definitely flirting with him, smiling a little too hard, touching his arm, that kind of thing. I wasn’t too bothered at first. He can be friendly and doesn’t always realize when someone’s hitting on him.”

She got up from her seat to head over to the bathroom. As she made her way back, she overheard the waitress giggling and wanting to know if her boyfriend was serious.

She questioned the waitress about what she was laughing over, and she responded that her brother was quite funny.

She glanced at her boyfriend, who met her gaze with a smirk and added that he told the waitress she was his sister, not his girlfriend.

Well, that was it for her, and she stormed out of the bar, leaving her boyfriend behind.

“I didn’t laugh. I just said ‘Cool,’ grabbed my stuff, and walked out. I took an Uber home. He didn’t follow me, but he texted saying I was being “dramatic” and that it was ‘just a joke.’ I haven’t seen him since,” she continued.

“Now his friends are messaging me saying I embarrassed him, and even my mom said I should have just ‘played along’ instead of storming off like a child. She said guys do dumb stuff sometimes, and if I want to keep a man, I need to ‘pick my battles.'”

“I don’t know. It just felt icky. Like he was trying to downplay our relationship or seem available for the attention?”

What advice do you have for her, and do you think her boyfriend is rude?

