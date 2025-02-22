His Niece Almost Got Kidnapped By A Guy Dressed As Bluey At The Mall

Yuliia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

While TikToker Nick (@nickfromohio) was at the mall with his niece, somebody tried to kidnap her. The kidnapper was dressed as the character Bluey.

So, Nick and his niece went to the mall’s food court, where he quickly discovered that a bunch of mascots from popular children’s TV shows were having a dance party.

Of course, his niece was super excited and wanted to hang out with them. They had a great time dancing, and several parents were recording videos.

He was also recording a video to capture how much fun his niece was having. When he was done recording, he put his phone away.

He had taken his eyes off his niece for about five seconds, when all of a sudden, a Bluey character scooped her up and sprinted away with her.

At first, Nick laughed a little because he thought it was just a joke, but then they started getting farther and farther away.

So, he started screaming and running after them. Everyone else was looking around in confusion, wondering if the situation was real or fake.

He chased them for 30 seconds before he finally caught up to them in a corner of the mall. His niece casually walked over to him as if nothing had happened. He confronted the Bluey mascot, asking why they would do such a thing.

Then, the person in the costume removed their mask, revealing themselves to be someone he went to high school with.

Yuliia – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Nick did not know this kid very well. They had never talked before, and he was only slightly familiar because they had seen each other in school from time to time.

Yet, his former classmate tried to play off the kidnapping attempt as a joke. He was cracking up, talking about how funny the prank had been.

Nick was stressed because he wasn’t sure if the guy had recognized him and specifically targeted his niece. Either way, he was luckily able to retrieve his niece safely and soundly.

Several commenters speculated that he had purposely targeted Nick in case he got caught and urged the TikTok creator to report the incident to the police.

“He might’ve chosen her because he recognized you but that could’ve been a contingency plan if he got caught. It’s not too late to make a report, and if anything, it could document this type of behavior,” wrote one user.

“Definitely pretended he was just messing with you so he wouldn’t get in trouble,” commented another.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan