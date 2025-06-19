She Didn’t Know the Cecil Hotel Was Haunted, Until She Spent the Night There

One time, TikToker Tameera (@tameera94) accidentally stayed a night at the Cecil Hotel. Back in 2016, when she and her husband were still dating, he invited her to go to Los Angeles for a League of Legends tournament on Halloween weekend.

She agreed to go because she didn’t have any other plans. He paid for the hotel and everything else. The hotel’s website only showed photos of the lobby, but it looked nice, so they didn’t think much of it until they arrived.

The hotel was located in downtown Los Angeles, and since they were from northern California, they didn’t know much about the area.

At the front desk, they got their keys and took the elevator to go to their room. They got a weird vibe from the elevator and their interaction at the front desk. When they unlocked the door to their room, they found a strange man inside who was not part of the hotel staff.

They stood there in shock with the door open. The man was staring in their direction but wasn’t actually looking at them.

He didn’t acknowledge them or react to their presence at all. It looked like he was packing up a briefcase. He barely had any clothing on except for some stockings.

They closed the door and went back down to the lobby to tell the front desk that there was a man in their room. The girl at the front desk looked at them like they were crazy and got the manager. The manager gave them another room and told them they would be the only ones on that floor.

They thought it was odd that no one tried to talk to them about the strange man. The manager just assigned them a new room, no questions asked. They went to the tournament, got dinner afterward, and were back at the hotel around 11 p.m. or midnight.

Then, they went to sleep. She woke up to the sound of tapping on the window. She had no clue what could be making the noise because they were on a higher floor, and there were no trees around.

She ended up falling back asleep but was woken up yet again by the sound of children running through the hallways.

She could tell it was children by how light their footfalls were. At this point, it was about two or three o’clock in the morning, and they were supposed to be the only ones on this floor, according to the hotel manager.

She stared at the door for a while but went back to sleep because that was really all she could do about the situation.

During the night, she had weird dreams but couldn’t remember what they were about in the morning. She told her husband everything that had happened, and he said he had weird dreams as well.

They decided to leave the hotel immediately, without even brushing their teeth. They threw on their clothes, grabbed their stuff, and rushed out of the place.

Later, she told a friend about her weekend. Her friend informed her that the Cecil Hotel was haunted. Tameera did some research on the history of the hotel and determined that they had definitely seen and heard ghosts.

