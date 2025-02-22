She Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Married After He Lied About Taking A Trip With His Coworkers

During her freshman year of college, TikToker Signy (@signylenaa) met a guy, and they dated for a couple of years. Then, he realized that college was not for him, so he moved back home and joined the military.

After he left, their communication was not as strong as it had been before, but he continued to interact with her social media posts.

Once in a while, he would even reach out to her and ask her on a date. She always declined because they lived in different states, but he kept offering to fly down to her.

Since she was not interested in a long-distance relationship at the time, she continued to brush off his messages. Last year, he began responding to her social media posts more frequently.

At some point, he asked for her phone number, and they started texting. Eventually, he wanted to video chat. They talked for hours, and it even became a daily habit. They had a long, serious conversation about their expectations in a relationship and their goals in life.

A few weeks later, Signy mentioned that she was going to a destination wedding in the Dominican Republic. He wanted to see her before she left, so they planned a time for him to fly down to visit her. While they were video chatting, she broke a nail, and he immediately sent her money to get them done again.

He ended up booking the earliest flight available and the latest home flight home so they could spend as much time together as possible. The day before his arrival, she made sure to have everything prepared—outfits, snacks, activities.

In the morning, she picked him up from the airport, and they went out to brunch. Later, they went wine tasting and barhopping. The next day, they decided to stay in and enjoy each other’s company.

They started having a conversation about kids, and she opened up to him about needing surgery to remove some uterine fibroids before she could have children.

So, they researched the surgery and the recovery process. He even offered to take time off work and help nurse her back to health.

Later, she booked a date for the surgery. They discussed all the activities they wanted to do before the surgery. Everything seemed to be going great. When they weren’t together, they were in constant communication.

But then, he mentioned that he was going on a trip to Colombia with his coworkers, which Signy thought was odd because he had always talked about how he didn’t get along with them. His trip was supposed to take place on the week of Valentine’s Day.

On the day of his trip, she texted him to make sure he arrived safely, but he didn’t respond until hours later, which was not normal for him.

Then, he posted a picture on social media. From the setting, Signy could tell he was not with his coworkers. It was clear that he was on a date.

So, she texted her friends about the situation. Soon, one of her friends announced that she had found the woman he was on a date with.

The woman’s social media profile featured many pictures of them together. Apparently, they had been married for five years.

And that’s how Signy found out her boyfriend was happily married.

