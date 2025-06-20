He Went Searching For His Dog In The Swamp, And What He Saw There Still Haunts Him

A couple of years ago, a guy named Kevin lost his dog in a swamp and saw something spooky during his search. He sent in his story to TikToker Kelsea (@kelseaec), who tells ghost stories on her account.

So, Kevin lives in a swampy area, and one time, his dog, Bodie, got out and ran off into the swamp, which was very out of character for him.

After spending some time searching for his dog, Kevin felt his heart sink because he didn’t know how to navigate the swamp very well. It was eerie, and the farther you traveled, the more everything looked the same.

He asked some locals for help to find his dog. They told him to ask the old folks because they were the only ones who knew how to get around the swamp.

Mr. Smith was the one to ask, but he really did not like to be bothered. Kevin was desperate to find his beloved dog, so he went to Mr. Smith’s house to try to get him to help.

Mr. Smith was probably about 85 years old, and he was not happy to see Kevin. Kevin introduced himself and pleaded with Mr. Smith to help him.

Finally, Mr. Smith caved and went to set up his boat. When they got into the boat, he laid out a few rules for Kevin. First, he instructed Kevin to step only where he stepped and move slowly when he told him to.

His last order was super strange, though. He told Kevin that if he thought he saw a graveyard in the swamp, he must ignore it and pretend like it was not there.

They spent hours in the swamp, searching tiny islands and patches of land. After a few hours, Kevin was starting to lose hope. He believed that his dog would be gone forever.

They were deep into the swamp, and a fog had begun to roll in. As they were walking, Kevin glanced to his right and spotted headstones.

The longer he looked, the more headstones he saw. He heard Mr. Smith tell him not to look at the graveyard and that it wasn’t real.

So, they continued trekking along, and about five minutes later, they heard Bodie barking. He was exhausted and filthy, but alive and well.

They all piled into the boat, and Mr. Smith led them out of the swamp. When they returned to Mr. Smith’s house, Kevin asked him about the graveyard.

Mr. Smith told him that the graveyard did not actually exist. It popped up in random places. According to legend, anyone who acknowledged its existence would get lost in the swamp forever and become part of the graveyard.

Kevin and Mr. Smith ended up becoming friends. Before he died, Kevin asked Mr. Smith to write down all the legends he knew, along with a rough map of the swamp.

Kevin made copies of this information and distributed them to people in the community, hoping to pass on Mr. Smith’s knowledge.

