His Wife’s Road Rage Has Gotten So Awful That He’s Worried About Their Family’s Safety, Especially Since She’s Been In Four Accidents Lately

Dragana Gordic - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

With the number of people who drive distractedly out there on a daily basis, it’s easy to feel frustrated and upset with the lack of respect other people openly display on the road.

But this 38-year-old man’s 36-year-old wife has a real problem with road rage, and she’s unable to let it go when drivers offend her.

His wife has always had a hard time keeping her road rage under control, but she has spiraled to a point that has him concerned for their family’s safety.

“She has been in four accidents in the last three months. And she came home today from picking up both our boys, having nearly got into another one!” he exclaimed.

“According to my 15-year-old, she felt this person had cut her off, even though they hadn’t. So she proceeded to accelerate hard and get in front to brake check them.”

“And then this other person decided to return the favor. Back and forth several times, narrowly missing one another and almost hitting other random vehicles.”

It’s bad enough that his wife’s road rage has escalated to such a dangerous level, but he’s terrified that his wife thinks it’s alright to engage in such risky behavior with his children in the back seat.

He knows that it’s only a matter of time before his wife gets into another accident or gets seriously hurt at the hands of someone else.

He has no clue how to get through to his wife, and you think four accidents back to back would maybe help her see that she has a problem.

Dragana Gordic – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

If he does attempt to address his wife’s driving, she fails to understand the gravity of it and simply accuses other drivers of being problematic.

“She straight-up lies about what actually happened and gets extremely defensive about me not being on her side. I just want her and my kids to be safe on the road,” he concluded.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski