She Left Divorce Papers And Her Wedding Ring On The Kitchen Counter For Her Husband To Find And Walked Out With Their Kids

This woman spent years married to her husband, Dennis, and back when she first met him, he was already a dad to a two-year-old little girl named Mina.

She married Dennis a year after dating him, and she became like a second mom to Mina, since Mina’s biological mom hardly saw her, as she was busy with her other children.

“I literally raised my stepdaughter like a child I never had, would help her with everything. She even calls me mom, but Dennis and I had our first child,” she explained.

“We were slowly building our family, at that point we were happy and I always wished we stayed that way, but that’s not how life is.”

“Now I have 3 biological [children] by him, you would think having a wife and kids would make a man happy, since they preach so much about wanting a good wife. But no, it’s not, Dennis wasn’t being loyal.”

She figured out that Dennis was cheating on her with a far younger woman, so she thinks he must have grown tired of her.

One night, when he returned from his military base, he fell asleep, but his phone kept on blowing up. She took a peek at the messages, and that’s how she found out about his infidelity.

Dennis and this other woman spoke to one another like they were already a couple. Dennis even spoke to this woman about his mom passing away.

“I wanted to cry because all those years wasted, but I was trying to be smart. I said nothing; he knew my behavior was off,” she added.

He would try to touch her, and she recoiled, unable to hide her feelings of disgust. But she didn’t say a word to him and developed a plan.

She quietly went about obtaining divorce papers, but that took her a painfully long time. The only person she told about wanting a divorce was her mom, who said she should take the kids and move in with her.

She packed her belongings, and one day, she put the divorce papers on her kitchen counter along with her ring while her husband wasn’t home.

“No one was in the house but Mina. I couldn’t take her, so I called her mom. I didn’t leave yet because I was waiting for her mom to come. She did come and take Mina, so that’s when I left with my kids,” she continued.

She’s left wondering if she’s in the wrong for abandoning Mina and divorcing Dennis over his cheating.

