How To Make The Most Flawless Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Happy Valentine’s Day! What better time than today to learn how to make the most flawless chocolate-covered strawberries?

They’ll make a great last-minute DIY gift for your significant other or your best friends, or just sit at home and enjoy them yourself while watching rom-coms tonight.

Ingredients strawberries

milk chocolate Merckens candy melts, or whatever chocolate you prefer

toothpicks

sprinkles or chopped nuts (if you want to get fancy)

Instructions

The first thing you want to pay attention to is making sure you buy firm but not overly ripe strawberries before starting.

You don’t want ones that are mushy or questionable, as that will set you up to have the chocolate covered strawberries that leak out liquid on you, which is just not appetizing.

Another pro tip: make sure your strawberries are at room temperature before dipping them in chocolate, as that will also prevent them from getting gross on you later.

Once you’ve picked the perfect strawberries, wash them and dry them well with paper towels. You want to make sure they are bone dry before moving on because if they’re slightly wet, that won’t give you the best results.

Now, let’s get to work on the chocolate. I prefer Merckens candy melts, as I think they taste the greatest and are the easiest to work with, but you can also use whatever chocolate you like best!

Grab some of your candy melts (or cut your chocolate up into pieces), put them in a microwave-safe glass bowl, and heat them up in 30-second increments until melted thoroughly.

So, this means you pop the bowl into your microwave for 30 seconds, then take it out, stir the chocolate well with a silicone spatula, and pop the bowl back in for another 30 seconds. Keep going that way until all of your chocolate is melted.

Now, dip your strawberries into your chocolate and rotate them around so you achieve an even coating of chocolate.

Then, roll them in sprinkles or chopped nuts and set them on a waxed piece of paper or parchment paper. When they’ve completely hardened, you can enjoy them!

You also can put them in an airtight container in your fridge to store them, but it’s best to enjoy them within 24 hours or less.

Happy Valentine’s Day! Will you be making chocolate covered strawberries tonight or over the weekend?

