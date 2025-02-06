Seeing Her Brother’s Bucket List Made Her Cry, Since He Sacrificed So Much To Raise Her And Their 8 Siblings And Missed Out On Life

This 26-year-old woman has a surprisingly large family that’s made up of ten kids. She says that her mom was obsessed with being pregnant, and while she loved all of the attention she received during her pregnancies, she downright hated being an actual mom.

She and her siblings have five different dads between them all. Although her mom had no interest in properly raising her or her siblings, thankfully, her older brother cared enough to step in.

Her brother is now 34, and he did everything for them when they were little. He was the one who got them food, he was the one who took them on trips, he was the one who showed up to cheer them on for games or events.

“He never did anything for himself, always just thought about us. He started working as soon as he graduated high school and did college online ’cause 10 mouths to feed was a lot, and our mother simply did not care,” she explained.

She and her siblings expressed a lot of gratitude for everything their brother did for them. She knows he sacrificed a lot and missed out on so much to make sure they essentially had a stable parent.

Six years ago, her brother met his fiancée while attending his graduation ceremony for college. She thinks this woman is the perfect person for her brother, and it makes her happy to know that he’s doing so well.

A week ago, her little brother introduced them all to his new girlfriend. Her older brother, acting like his usual dad self, dusted off their old family photo albums to present this girl with baby photos.

Flipping through the pages, she came across dozens of brand-new photos of her older brother with his fiancée, completing a whole list of different activities.

At the very back of the album, her brother had written out a bucket list of things he would like to accomplish now that he can focus on his life and wishes.

“It was filled with a bunch of [the] simplest activities like ride a rollercoaster for the first time, take a pottery class, eat at a five-star restaurant, bake a cake, go to Build A Bear,” she said.

“Seeing the photos of my brother grinning widely doing all the activities just broke my heart. It never even crossed my mind of all the simpler stuff that my brother never got to do.”

“It’s been a week, and I still myself just randomly crying thinking about my brother making his bucket list all excited and then all his pictures just grinning proudly.”

What do you think about that? I think her brother is one of the most touching examples of love and selflessness, and she’s lucky to have him in her life!

