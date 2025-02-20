She Accidentally Discovered That Her Best Friend And Husband Have Been Sleeping Together

Shotmedia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This woman never pictured having two of the most important people betray her, her husband and her best friend, but that’s sadly the case.

She never thought that her husband would actually cheat on her, and she’s read her fair share of cheating stories.

“But now…now I’m sitting here, heartbroken, shaking, and completely lost,” she explained. “It started a few weeks ago.”

“My husband, Mark, was suddenly glued to his phone. He’s never been the secretive type, but recently, he started taking it with him everywhere.”

“To the bathroom, to the garage, even just to get a glass of water. I told myself I was just being paranoid, that I was overthinking things.”

In their five years of marriage and eight years together, she had yet to come across a reason not to trust Mark. She convinced herself she was being silly, and she wanted to think she was going a bit crazy instead of the alternative – Mark was indeed keeping a secret from her.

Yesterday evening, she was doing some online ordering on Mark’s laptop when she saw a message come across the screen.

Her best friend Emily, whom she’s been close to for more than ten years, was the one who had sent the message to Mark.

The little preview of the message simply read: Last night was amazing. I can’t stop thinking about you.

She panicked, and it was a heart-stopping moment for her to process those words. She clicked on the notification to read the whole message, which unraveled into a seemingly bad dream.

It turns out Emily and Mark have been sleeping together and sneaking around for months on end. She found tons of flirtatious messages and their plans to hang out.

She came across them literally laughing at her for being none the wiser about the affair. Emily has been more like a sister to her than anything else, and she couldn’t believe Emily was calling Mark “her love.”

“I just sat there, staring at the screen, trying to make sense of it. How? How could they do this to me? The two people I trusted the most betraying me like this?” she wondered.

“My mind keeps racing; was I not enough? Did I miss the signs? But deep down, I know this isn’t my fault. This is on them. I haven’t confronted them yet. I barely slept; barely ate. My mind is a mess.”

“I keep running through different scenarios do I scream? Do I cry? Do I just walk away? I don’t know. I really don’t know. But what I do know is I deserve better. Has anyone else been through something like this? How did you handle it?”

