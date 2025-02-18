She Matched With A Guy Who Seemed Like Joe Goldberg And Gave Her The Creeps

  |  
Feb 18, 2025
Pretty black woman traveling in Venice Italy reads her phone messages smiling
rocketclips - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In 2022, TikToker Kayla (@kaylamurrell_) was looking for a relationship on a dating app. She was hoping to find the man who would be her husband, but she encountered a creepy stalker instead.

At first, he sent her a super sweet message, which convinced her to give him a chance even though he was not her usual type.

They talked for a couple of days before they scheduled a day to have a video call. When that day came around, Kayla had a gut feeling that something was off about this man.

So, she ended up unmatching with him a few hours before the video call was supposed to happen. She felt really bad about leaving him hanging but wasn’t sure how to explain that she no longer wanted to video chat with him.

Twenty minutes after she unmatched with him, she received a message on social media. Of course, it was from him.

He was confused as to why her dating profile had suddenly disappeared from his view and took the time to search for her on the internet.

She did not reply to the message.

Then, she received an email that was marked urgent. It was sent to her business account, so she thought there was something wrong with work. But when she opened it, she saw it was from the same guy.

One of the paragraphs from the email read: “I apologize for bothering you here; I understand this is not exactly the appropriate means of communication for something unrelated to your business. I’m just kind of out of options. I hope you do understand. The subject of the mail as well, kind of extreme but it’s just so you open it. Sincere apologies.”

The fact that he went to such great lengths to get into contact with her showed that she had made the right decision.

In a follow-up video, Kayla addressed the importance of following your instincts when it comes to dating because your own safety is what matters most.

“So if you feel like something’s off, you feel like something’s wrong, you have every right to do what you need to do to protect yourself, even if that means hurting a man’s feelings,” stated Kayla.

@kaylamurrell_

Ok, now that this is over… let me know if ya’ll would be interested in a “living in chicago” series! ???? #hinge #hingematch #storytime #hingedating

? original sound – Kayla Christine
By Emily Chan
By Emily Chan

