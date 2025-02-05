She’s Forcing Her Little Sister To Pay Her $500 After She Spilled Nail Polish On Her Favorite Dress

The upside to having sisters is that you can share clothes, and the downside to having sisters is sometimes you don’t want to do that, or they straight-up ruin something they end up borrowing.

This 22-year-old girl has a stunning evening gown in a vintage style that’s a pale blue color with silver accents sitting in her closet.

She saved up her money for months on end to be able to purchase this dress, and it’s the outfit of her dreams.

“The dress was expensive for me—around $500—but it was worth every penny. I was planning to wear it to a formal gala my university hosts every year,” she explained.

She has a little sister named Emma, who is 17, and just like every girl that age, Emma adores TikTok trends and attempts styles she sees on the platform.

Over the weekend, Emma pleaded with her to allow her to put the special dress on. She wasn’t fond of the idea but caved so long as Emma could follow two simple rules.

She asked Emma not to leave her bedroom while wearing the dress, and she also stated Emma could not have anything that could spill on the dress nearby, such as drinks, makeup, or food.

Emma enthusiastically said she would adhere to those conditions, and since Emma alleviated her fears, she forked over the dress.

“An hour later, I walked into my room to see Emma panicking. She had spilled bright pink nail polish on the front of the dress,” she added.

“She tried scrubbing it off, which only made it worse. I was devastated. I told her she needed to either get it professionally cleaned or pay me back since the dress was now essentially ruined.”

“Emma cried and said she didn’t have that kind of money. My parents think I’m being too harsh, arguing that she’s a kid and it was an accident. They say I should let it go or share the cost of repairs with her. I stood my ground and said that she needs to face the consequences of her carelessness.”

Emma is currently not speaking to her, and their parents are angry that she’s upset the mood in their family. She is not a rich girlie, and she had to work extraordinarily hard to be able to purchase the dress in the first place.

She thinks it’s the right thing for Emma to pay her back, though she is concerned that perhaps she’s being mean, as Emma is still a kid after all.

Do you think she’s being cruel for forcing Emma to come up with $500 after she ruined her dress?

