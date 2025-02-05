Everything You Need To Know About Bianca Censori, Who’s Turning Heads For Her Bold Fashion Choices

After Kanye “Ye” West and Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce in 2022, fans were shocked to learn that the rapper and producer married Bianca Censori, an architect at his fashion brand, Yeezy.

Since then, the pair have made plenty of headlines for their bold fashion choices. Yet, nothing turned heads quite as much as Bianca’s latest look at the 67th Grammys.

She first walked onto the red carpet wearing a long black fur coat. Then, she slowly lowered the coat to reveal a see-through “dress” that didn’t leave much room for imagination.

Bianca’s outfit sparked controversy across the internet, and now, plenty of people are clamoring to learn more about her and her romance with Ye.

Who Is Bianca Censori?

The 30-year-old was born in Australia and studied architecture at the University of Melbourne from 2013 to 2017, earning a Bachelor of Architecture degree. Then, two years later, she pursued a master’s degree in architecture from 2019 to 2020.

While an undergrad student, Bianca founded her own business, Nylons Jewelry, a brand that she launched following high school.

“I started playing around with mesh, then putting crystals inside the meshing, just making really simple thin chokers. I started selling those, and from there, it slowly kept growing,” she detailed in a 2016 interview with i-D.

Bianca proceeded to join the Yeezy team as the Head of Architecture in November 2020. According to one of her friends, she reportedly met Ye after he slid into her DMs, writing, “Come and work for me.”

Instagram – pictured above, Bianca snaps a selfie

At that point, she moved to Los Angeles. In 2022, Bianca opened up about how she liked to split her time between L.A. and Melbourne. According to her, her home city is where she “cultivates” her creativity, while the City of Angels is where she “applies” it.

In early 2023, news broke that Ye and Bianca had tied the knot in December 2022. The details surrounding their union were a bit murky, which led to speculation about whether the rumors were true.

However, the Daily Mail supposedly obtained confidential wedding documents, which showed the pair had gotten married on December 20, 2022.

According to TMZ, it was a private ceremony, and the couple opted not to file a marriage certificate in order to make their wedding legal. They reportedly celebrated by honeymooning at the Amangiri resort in Utah.

Ye’s marriage to Bianca came almost two months after his split with Kim Kardashian was finalized. They’d spent seven years together before separating in 2021.

Bianca’s loved ones reacted positively to their wedding, with her sister saying, “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being.”

The architect is no longer active on social media, but on January 5, Ye posted photos of her online as a birthday tribute, writing, “Happy birthday, baby.”

Most recently, amidst the controversy over Bianca’s outfit at the Grammys, the spouses were rumored to have been kicked out of the ceremony, held at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, after reports surfaced that they allegedly weren’t invited. Instead, the pair supposedly got into a car and left after walking the red carpet.

