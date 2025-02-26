Your Guide To What Songs You Can Play When Popping The Question

Music is amazing in the way it can transform any kind of event and make it much more memorable. So many people focus on how music can be incorporated into weddings, from the ceremonies to the reception fun.

However, it can also be very powerful when played during a proposal.

The song you hear the moment you become engaged will likely stay with you in some way for the rest of your life, so you’ll want to ensure it’s a good one.

If you’re thinking of popping the question soon and need a good track to play while you do it, here are some ideas!

“A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri

This has become one of the most popular wedding dance songs but would be just as beautiful if played during a marriage proposal.

Written for the “Twilight” movie series, the lyrics describe a timeless love and the thrill of sharing your life with someone.

“Marry You” by Bruno Mars

While this song may seem overused to some people, it’s a classic for asking someone to walk down the aisle with you. It’s upbeat if your partner likes a bit of fun and is perfect for more spontaneous and exciting proposals.

“Make You Feel My Love” by Adele

Who doesn’t just swoon when they hear Adele’s stunning vocals? This song, which was originally written by Bob Dylan, is all about going to “the ends of the earth” for the love of your life, making it a sweet choice for proving your devotion.

“Birds Of A Feather” by Billie Eilish

If your future spouse is like your best friend, this song captures the joyful and playful energy that likely fills your relationship. I can see someone accepting a proposal as Billie sings, “I’ll love you ’till the day that I die,” and it makes me well up a bit.

“Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley

This song is a wonderful pick for anyone who enjoys a more vintage and retro romantic scene. It’s been a beloved tune for so many years, and there’s a good chance your parents or grandparents listened to it and thought of their romance.

“Come Away With Me” by Norah Jones

If you want to play music during your marriage proposal, I’d imagine you’d like to squeeze in a loving and sentimental slow dance to commemorate that moment. This Norah Jones hit was practically made for swaying back and forth with the one you want to marry.

Now, you should have some special songs to choose from when deciding how you want to propose to your loved one. Just think about it – you both can listen to it again on your wedding day!

Good luck, and remember to take deep breaths and be yourself.

