7 Disney-Inspired Wedding Ideas To Bring Magic To Your Day

Are You Dreaming Of A Fairytale Wedding?

If you’ve ever dreamed of having a fairytale wedding, why not take inspiration from Disney magic! Whether you want an enchanting carriage ride into the sunset or the dreamy romance of Rapunzel’s lantern-lit sky, there are plenty of ways to bring Disney charm to your big day.

Here Are 7 Disney-Inspired Wedding Ideas

Here are seven magical ideas to consider when planning an elegant Disney-themed event. Get ready to feel like a princess and say “Happily Ever After.”

1. Princess Ball Gown

To look like a real-life Disney princess on your wedding day, opt for a lavish ball gown that resembles the ones Cinderella and Belle wore. The dress should have a voluminous skirt, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and sequined embellishments that glisten when you walk. Wear it with an elaborate updo and glass slippers.

The glass slippers pay tribute to Cinderella’s story. Choose a translucent pair with silver sequins. Complete the look with a tiara if you really want to bring that royalty vibe to life.

2. Horse-Drawn Carriage

Pull up to your wedding in a horse-drawn carriage like Cinderella did, thanks to her fairy godmother. It’s the most romantic way to travel and make a statement as a classy bride and groom.

The ride will create a special experience between the couple. The gentle clip-clop of the hooves further adds to the romantic atmosphere.

3. Castle Venue

One of the best ways to execute a Disney-inspired wedding is to get married in a regal castle. If you would rather have an outdoor ceremony, use the stately structure as a backdrop.

There are many Disney princess palaces to take inspiration from—Ariel from the Little Mermaid, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, and Belle from Beauty and the Beast—just to name a few.

4. Enchanting Forest Setting

An enchanting forest setting like the one in Sleeping Beauty or Tarzan is another great place to tie the knot. With the soft golden glow of lights and fancy flower arrangements among the green foliage, your wedding is bound to feel magical and ethereal.

5. Dine In A Ballroom

Have your guests dine in a ballroom with impressive architectural elements. Match the ballroom’s luxury with gold flatware and other golden details. You can also have your first dance right in this grand, high-class space.

6. Gilded Mirror

Find ways to show off gilded mirrors during your big day. It can function as beautiful decor that you will keep as a pleasant reminder of your wedding for years to come. Frame the mirror with flowers to elevate the look.

If you don’t want to include Disney decor in the actual event, use it before the wedding. You can capture a few pictures of yourself using a Beauty and the Beast-inspired mirror while getting ready.

7. Red Roses

Feature red roses on your reception tables as a nod to the enchanted rose in Beauty and the Beast. The rest of the layout should be neutral to allow the flowers to stand out. You can even include golden candelabras to emulate the talking objects.

