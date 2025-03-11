This $38 Yogurt Has A Cult Following, And People Say It Can Make You Hotter

nenetus - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Lately, on social media, people have been obsessed with a probiotic yogurt that promotes gut health. It is designed to aid in digestion, reduce bloating, and result in clear skin. Some have even reported that the yogurt is improving their looks and making them hotter.

Coconut Cult yogurt is all over TikTok, with people posting taste tests and product reviews. Even though it’s pricey, Coconut Cult sells out quickly. It is $10 for an eight-ounce jar and about $38 for a 16-ounce jar.

Some claim it’s the best yogurt they’ve ever had, while others are of the opinion that it’s too tart. But most are more focused on how the yogurt has transformed them, rather than the taste.

Coconut Cult was founded in 2015 by Noah Simon-Waddell. In a TikTok video from 2022, he said: “I created this yogurt as a part of my healing journey. As a way to heal myself and my gut, which was really sick.”

When he began making probiotic yogurt at home, he found that he felt much better. He felt more “energized, clear-headed, creative, inspired, and truly connected to my body for the first time in a long time, if maybe ever.”

According to Simon-Waddell, a daily dose of his yogurt can help improve your general mental and physical health, but he doesn’t want his product to be part of the toxic diet culture.

The brand name “Coconut Cult” was actually inspired by a real-life cult that called themselves “cocoivores.”

The group ate only coconuts and lived in the South Pacific under the leadership of German philosopher August Engelhardt.

Eventually, their coconut-only diet caused severe health problems and, in some cases, death. So, the brand name is meant to serve as a reminder to consumers of the risks that come with fad dieting.

nenetus – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The coconut probiotic yogurt is dairy-free and packed with about 50 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) in every one-ounce spoonful. It comes in three standard flavors: Original, Chocolate Mousse, and Harvest Strawberry.

Most yogurts are pasteurized after fermentation to remain shelf-stable, effectively killing the probiotics advertised on their labels.

Coconut Cult does not do this, so it has a tangier flavor and creamier consistency than other probiotic yogurts.

If you’re new to probiotics, it is recommended to start with one to two spoonfuls of the yogurt a day. You can eat it first thing in the morning or as a late-night snack.

It’s important not to stir or double-dip the yogurt because saliva can kill the microorganisms. Finally, use a plastic spoon when eating it because metal can sometimes alter the potency of the probiotics.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan