7 Royals Who Renounced Their Titles In The Name Of Love

lester120 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

For Some Royals, Nothing Can Compete With The Heart

Elina Leonova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Being royal comes with unimaginable wealth, power, and family drama. But for some royals, no amount of castles and precious tiaras could compete with true love. Kings and princesses alike have walked away from royal life in order to have a shot at happily ever after.

Here Are 7 Royals Who Ditched Their Titles For Love

Sergey Kharitonov – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

History is full of monarchs who ditched their royal responsibilities for romance. Here are seven royals who renounced their titles in the name of love.

1. Prince Harry

pamela_d_mcadams – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

On January 8, 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced their plans to step back as senior royals. Their decision caused a lot of controversy.

They would be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America. They planned to work to become financially independent while continuing to support the Queen. Harry and Meghan now live in Montecito, Santa Barbara, with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

2. Prince Philip

Elina Leonova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Prince Philip was part of the British royal family. He had to renounce his claim to two thrones when he married Princess Elizabeth in 1947. He was a prince in Greece and Denmark.

After they married, Philip took his mother’s maiden name, which was Mountbatten. The Queen gave him titles like Baron Greenwich and Duke of Edinburgh for his sacrifice. The Duke died in April 2021 at the age of 99, while Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022 at the age of 96.

3. King Edward VIII

lester120 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

After less than a year on the throne, Edward abdicated his position and left London to marry Wallis Simpson. In an official announcement at the time, he stated that he was unable to carry out his responsibilities as king without the support of the woman he loved.

4. Princess Mako

Elina Leonova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

In 2017, Princess Mako of Japan declined her right to the throne to marry her college sweetheart, a commoner named Kei Komuro. According to Japanese royal law, a female royal must renounce her title if she marries someone without an aristocratic title.

In 2021, it was confirmed that Princess Mako lost her royal status after marrying Kei. She also rejected a payment offered to female royals departing from the family.

5. Princess Sayako

serikbaib – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Before Princess Mako, there was Princess Sayako, who was the only daughter of Emperor Akihito. She left behind the imperial household when she married a commoner, Yoshiki Kuroda.

6. Prince Friso of Orange-Nassau

tomertu – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

In 2004, the Dutch royal married Mable Wisse Smit without the official blessing of the Dutch Parliament. Following the marriage, he abdicated his right to the throne.

However, Friso and his family were still considered part of the royal family. They just were not part of the Dutch Royal House. He passed away in 2013.

7. King Carol II

Elles Rijsdijk – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

King Carol II was forced to abdicate his throne twice. The first time was in 1925, when he was caught having an affair with a French woman. In 1940, he was exiled for political reasons. In 1947, he married one of his consorts, Magda Lupescu.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan