He Heard A Chilling Voice In His Friend’s Basement, And It Saved His Life

Pink Badger - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Drayton (@draytonnay) was a senior in high school, he heard a spine-chilling voice in his friend’s basement, and that voice ended up saving their lives.

One day, he went over to his friend George’s house to hang out, but his mother told him that George wasn’t home.

He was at their other friend Tracy’s house. Drayton did not particularly like going to Tracy’s house because she lived in an old creepy farmhouse.

But he headed over there anyway. When he arrived, George told him that Tracy needed help turning on the heat.

She wanted them to go down to the basement to make sure the boiler was on. When they reached the stairs leading to the basement, they realized that the light switch did not work.

So, they had to venture down the stairs in total darkness. As they got to the last step, they heard a voice whisper the words, “No, go.”

The two boys looked at each other, turned around, and leaped back up the stairs as fast as they could.

They reached the top of the stairs, shut the door, and ran outside to tell Tracy what had happened. She was confused when they told her about the voice because there had been nobody else in the basement.

The boys refused to go back into the house, so they all started playing Frisbee outside. Ten minutes later, there was a huge explosion in the basement. The boiler had blown up. Miraculously, that mysterious voice had saved all their lives.

In the comments section, many TikTok users shared similar experiences in which they were saved by some sort of higher power looking out for them.

“Had that happen on the freeway. Voice told me to move to the right, and when I did, a ladder came flying off the van in front of me—would’ve gone straight through my windshield if I stayed in that lane,” commented one user.

“Omg, something similar happened to me. I went swimming on a pretty Saturday, and while I was underwater, something nudged me and said, ‘Go!’ I got out, and lightning struck the pool!!” exclaimed another.

“My dad took the bus every day to work. He got off 8 blocks early with a horrible feeling he needed to get off now. The bus was shot up 50 times right around his usual stop. Still think about it,” added someone else.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan