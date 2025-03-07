7 Signs Your Partner No Longer Loves You

Rough Spots Are Normal, But If They Drag On, Something Could Be Wrong

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. All relationships are bound to go through their fair share of triumphs and challenges. But while “low” periods are normal, extended amounts of time where things feel “off” or your partner seems distant could suggest something deeper is going on.

Consider this: if you were in a relationship with someone for a while, wouldn’t you find it hard to admit to them, and even to yourself, that you may be falling out of love with them? It’s not exactly the easiest realization to come to or conversation to have.

Here Are 7 Signs That Your Partner Isn’t In Love With You Anymore

That’s why, rather than outright saying it, many people start to subconsciously express their feelings through shifts in behavior, attitude, and emotional availability, and paying attention to these signs can help you better understand where your partner stands.

So, here are seven potential indicators that your significant other is no longer in love with you.

1. They Don’t Want To Spend Time With You

People who are in love naturally want to spend time with their partners, even amidst busy schedules and other responsibilities. So if they keep canceling plans, avoiding quality time, or consistently choose to hang out with friends over you, it could be a sign of fading feelings.

Your partner might no longer initiate date nights, call or text you less frequently, and generally seem uninterested in finding alone time. This could be because they’re trying to avoid having any difficult conversations about the state of your relationship.

2. Bickering Is Abundant

Absolutely no couple is immune to fighting. However, if your partner has begun picking fights over trivial things, like where to get dinner or what to watch on TV, they may be looking for an excuse to create distance.

Some people think that they’ll be able to push their partner away by starting conflicts and hope their partner will be the one to initiate a breakup. That’s why if all your efforts to fix issues are met with indifference or flat-out resistance, it’s time to question whether there’s still love in your relationship.

3. Affection Is Nonexistent

Both physical and emotional affection are crucial for maintaining a healthy relationship, and the dwindling of either can be a cause for concern.

Now, some ebbs and flows are natural, especially as relationships become more long-term. Still, a prolonged lack of physical and emotional connection could suggest their feelings for you have changed.

4. Future Plans No Longer Seem In The Cards

Back when you felt like you were both in love, you might’ve fantasized about the future and made all sorts of plans, from moving in together to vacations or even starting a family. So, it’s a red flag when one partner suddenly stops engaging in these discussions.

Someone who’s emotionally “checked out” could start avoiding talks of future plans because, deep down, they don’t actually see their relationship lasting. If your partner used to get excited about a shared dream and now seems detached, they may no longer picture you as part of their future.

5. Efforts Feel One-Sided

Relationships can only survive when both parties put in mutual effort, and love is never supposed to feel like a one-person job. Consider how the past few weeks or months have been going: are you the only person who plans dates, starts conversations, or tries to stay connected?

It’s possible that your partner has already emotionally distanced themself from you if they’ve stopped putting in any work.

6. They’re Defensive And Secretive

On a similar note, other signs of emotional withdrawal include increasing defensiveness and being secretive. Your partner might’ve begun shutting down conversations to avoid accountability for their actions, or keeping secrets and reacting with hostility when you ask simple questions.

All of this indicates they don’t feel the same level of comfort with you anymore and may be struggling with feelings they aren’t quite ready to admit.

7. You Feel Disregarded

Finally, feeling unappreciated or invisible in your own relationship is one of the clearest signs that something is wrong. Someone who loves you will respect your needs, value your opinion, and help make you feel secure.

If you’re not being treated with this basic care and respect, it’s a red flag that your partner is no longer emotionally invested in your relationship.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek