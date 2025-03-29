Her Ex Spoils His Oldest Daughter, Yet Never Gives Her Money For The Child They Share Together

While this 38-year-old woman is still married to her 44-year-old husband, Clark, she refers to him as her ex, since they broke up years ago.

Now, Clark has a 22-year-old daughter named Christa from a prior relationship, and Christa lost her mom at a young age, so Clark has spoiled her endlessly ever since.

Whatever Christa wants, Clark gets for her. She married Clark when Christa was ten, and Christa never ended up liking her. She always found that a shame, since Christa is a nice girl.

Six years into her marriage, she unexpectedly got pregnant with Harley, who is eight now. As soon as she found out about her pregnancy, Clark checked out of their marriage.

Somehow, Clark and Christa came to resent her for choosing to keep Harley, who arrived 12 weeks early and had to be in the NICU.

“Meanwhile, Clark kept pouring his attention and money into Christa, leaving me to pick up the pieces,” she explained.

“Clark earns $110k a year—almost double my $60k salary—and we separated a few years ago, though we’re still legally married. Harley lives with me most of the week (Monday through Friday, plus all day Sunday) and spends evenings with Clark (4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday) and Friday night through Saturday.”

“Despite his solid income and low expenses—rent and a car payment under $2k a month, no big assets—he claims he’s “broke” whenever I ask for help with Harley’s needs: medical bills, school supplies, clothes, you name it. Yet he’s fully funding Christa’s life overseas—tuition (50% scholarship), rent, and every expense for her university in Switzerland. Living in Oklahoma, I can’t imagine that comes cheap.”

She has to essentially plead with Clark to get money out of him for Harley. Clark then puts up a fight and wants to know where every red cent is going.

Instead of being willing to step up financially and provide for Harley, Clark treats her like she’s expecting handouts.

A month ago, Harley required dental work to the tune of $400. Clark asked if Harley truly needed that, but then he gave Christa $1,000 to spend on her spring break without a second thought.

She’s exhausted with having to deal with Clark, who’s busy spoiling Christa while treating Harley like she’s less than.

“I hate feeling like a villain just for asking him to step up. I’m at my wits’ end, and I need help figuring this out,” she continued.

“I just want Harley to have what she deserves without me feeling like I’m begging for scraps. Any thoughts appreciated!”

What advice do you have for her?

