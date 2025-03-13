A Giant Goldfish Was Caught In Pennsylvania, Serving As A Remainder That It’s Not A Good Idea To Release Your Pet Into The Wild

pisotckii - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual goldfish

In Presque Isle, Pennsylvania, a giant goldfish was caught during an electrofishing survey. It serves as a reminder of why it isn’t a good idea to release pets into the wild.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shared a photo of the large fish with a caption that reads, “Your pet store goldfish after two years in the wild: Call me Megalodon.” The post went viral, receiving over 15,000 likes and almost 5,000 shares on Facebook.

“This goldfish isn’t supposed to be here. But someone released it, thinking they were being kind. Instead, they created an invasive problem that can last decades,” said the agency.

Goldfish look pretty small in the pet store, but without a tank to limit their size, they can grow up to the size of a football. According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, a goldfish released into the wild can reach up to four pounds.

They also stir up sediment and uproot plants, creating murky water conditions and disrupting aquatic ecosystems.

Their presence makes it harder for native fish and plants to survive. Since goldfish breed quickly and don’t have any natural predators in most North American waters, their populations can expand greatly.

“By making good choices with your pets, you can help protect lakes, rivers, and wetlands from long-term damage,” the agency said.

“Releasing a pet into the wild is never the right thing. Most pets released to the wild do not survive, and many suffer before they die.”

If you no longer want your goldfish or are unable to take care of it, try returning it to a pet store, rehoming it, or calling an aquarium or rescue group.

pisotckii – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual goldfish

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Goldfish originated from China during the Tang dynasty when a gold color mutation was observed in silver carp. The gold individuals were then selectively bred for generations. They were first introduced to Europe in the 1600s and to North America in the 1800s.

They are now the most commonly kept freshwater fish species across the globe. One of the biggest misconceptions about goldfish is that they can thrive in small bowls. However, this is not true. Small enclosures limit their growth. They need to live in a tank that can hold about 20 gallons of water per fish.

Goldfish are something of a commitment. Their lifespan is anywhere between 10 and 15 years if properly taken care of. They can even live up to 20 years in excellent conditions.

Adult goldfish can be fed once a day. They eat both pelleted and flake food. Their diet can be enriched with additional items like live or frozen brine shrimp, krill, and the occasional vegetable, such as romaine lettuce. Goldfish can live long, healthy lives as pets. They do not belong in the wild.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan