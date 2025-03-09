A Guy Hit Her New Car In A Parking Lot And Tried To Blame Her For It Before Driving Away

Afshar Tetyana - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

After coming back from a baseball game one evening, TikToker Christy (@cramer.crew) saw that someone had hit her new car in the parking lot.

The culprit was well over the line of their parking space, and the front of their white BMW was touching the front of Christy’s red car.

So, of course, she took a picture of the license plate and recorded video evidence. Then, she saw a woman approaching who had parked near them and asked if she knew who drove the white BMW.

The woman said she didn’t know but still walked over to check out the damage. Afterward, she went back to her own car and sat there as if she were waiting for something.

Five minutes later, the driver of the white BMW came out. Christy confronted him, pointing out that he hit her car when he pulled into the parking spot.

He tried to deny it and blame her for the accident. Christy got his insurance information, and that’s when her husband and kids showed up. The guy also reeked of alcohol, and her husband told him that it probably wasn’t a good idea for him to drive.

Finally, the woman got out of her car and started freaking out on Christy’s husband. Apparently, the driver of the white BMW was her son’s coach, and she knew whose car it was all along.

The guy wanted to check for any damage to the vehicles, but the woman stood in the way, so Christy couldn’t see anything.

Christy’s husband decided that they needed to call the police to deal with the situation. As soon as the guy heard that, he jumped into his vehicle and started reversing out of the parking spot.

Christy and her husband tried to stop him since he smelled like alcohol, but he sped out of the parking lot.

A witness chased after him, not knowing that Christy already had a picture of his license plate. He reported that the guy had driven on the opposite side of the road to get around cars and nearly hit three cars as he peeled out of the parking lot.

In the end, they called the police, and Christy filed an insurance claim for a small crack in the bumper and small scratches on the car.

