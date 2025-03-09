She Used To Be In A Clown Cult And She’s Revealing What That Was Like

kharchenkoirina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In the early 2000s, TikToker Savannah (@oktav.ea) was raised in an evangelical clown cult. In the year 2000, she and her mom moved to a small town in the Midwest, where there was an organization that brought in young people to a school setting and taught them four skills.

The skills included clowning, puppeteering, dancing, and miming. The young people would spend half the day reading the Bible, and then they would spend the rest of the day practicing one of those four skills. Savannah was part of the organization for about six years, from the age of seven to 13.

She was involved in a summer program that required people to dress up in the costumes of their respective skills and visit county fairs across the Midwest. And, of course, she was dressed as a clown.

They had an old food truck that was converted into a stage, which was where puppets, dancers, mimes, and clowns would perform. They were also told to hand out Bible tracts to people at the fairs.

The organization itself was small, but people from all over the world joined it. There were folks from Thailand, India, and Kenya, for example.

A lot of brainwashing took place, and Savannah remembers the fear and insecurity that the cult’s teachings instilled into her as a little girl.

They even convinced her that the end of the world would happen at any moment.

At the time, the cult was run by mostly women. The leaders stayed in an elegant white Victorian house, and the students and staff lived in a collection of single-wide trailers across the street. They had to adhere to a strict dress code, which only applied to women.

The hems of shorts and skirts needed to reach below the bottom of the knee, while shirt sleeves had to reach the elbow.

If you disobeyed, you would receive some kind of punishment, ranging from grunt work to spiritual manipulation and threats.

In the end, Savannah and her mother left the organization due to some sort of miscommunication. It has been over 20 years since Savannah was in the cult, and now, she looks back on that time of her life with amusement.

