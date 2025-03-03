After His Daughter’s Principal Made Her Cry, His Wife Got Banned From The School For Requesting An Apology

This man and his wife share a 13-year-old daughter, who recently requested that she serve as an assistant to her art teacher for the upcoming summer school session.

His daughter’s art teacher was thrilled but stated that his daughter should ask the principal of the school for approval.

His daughter wrote the email herself, and then she asked her art teacher to take a look at it for proofreading purposes prior to sending it out.

That day, she came home from school all jazzed about the email. He and his wife took a look, and they were blown away by how polite and professional she seemed in the email.

His daughter sent it out, and at 10 p.m. that evening, the female principal got back to her with a response.

“In the email, she said that my daughter was inconsiderate and presumptuous crossing the line of disrespect because she emailed her as though they were friends and not as though she was a student addressing her superior,” he explained.

“She said she would not consider her request and instead would require a second email to apologize to her for the disrespect. My wife and I were absolutely floored.”

“Our daughter came to our room in tears because she thought the email was going to be good news and instead was raked over the coals. The email that our daughter sent was incredibly respectful and had been proofread by a teacher.”

He and his wife were absolutely furious, yet they pulled it together and attempted to rationalize with the principal.

Well, his wife actually dropped by the school to speak to the principal while he was at work one day. His wife quickly phoned him up melting down, as she had been thrown out of the school after that conversation!

The principal emailed his wife a detail of the “events” that had gone down, before adding that it was being forwarded to the school’s lawyer as well.

“The account was filled to the brim with lies,” he said. “She said my wife burst into her office and was yelling at her and clapping her hands in her face and wouldn’t let her get any words in as she yelled over her.”



“My wife is a very meek and respectful person. She did get angry and by the end of the conversation said that she did raise her voice, but only after the principal had. The larger issue in all of this is that it is a charter school that is not under the board of education and the principal is also the superintendent.”

“My wife and I simply wanted an explanation of why that time of night and why that level of harshness to a student who was only trying to reach out to do more. Now we are in an uncomfortable situation we have no interest in being in. How should we proceed?”

