He Discovered His Daughter Wasn’t His, Yet His Wife Took Him To Court For Child Support

This man never envisioned his life would be turned upside down with a single DNA test, but that’s precisely what happened to him.

He spent five years being a dad to his daughter, Emma, and he absolutely thought he was her biological father, as that’s what his wife, Sarah, led him to believe.

Emma was a spitting image of Sarah, however, showed no resemblance to him. His family members and friends began to remark on how Emma didn’t look like him at all, which planted little seeds of doubt in his mind about whether or not he really was her dad.

Eventually, he said something to Sarah as the question was eating away at him – was Emma his or was she someone else’s?

“We need a DNA test,” I said. She resisted but agreed. A week later, the results came: “Probability of paternity: 0%.” Emma wasn’t mine,” he explained.

“I was devastated. Sarah admitted she’d cheated but claimed she didn’t know Emma wasn’t mine. I filed for divorce, but Sarah wasn’t done. She sued me for child support, arguing I’d been Emma’s father in every way that mattered.”

“The court ordered temporary payments, and I felt trapped. My lawyer suggested finding the biological father. After some digging, we discovered it was Ryan, an old coworker of Sarah’s. He had no idea he had a daughter.”

While in court, his lawyer stated that it should be Ryan’s responsibility to pay child support for Emma, since he was her real dad.



Sarah’s lawyer argued against this, but ultimately, the judge sided with him and ordered Ryan to pay up. From that moment on, he was no longer on the hook.

Sarah was absolutely livid, and he was ready to put this all behind him and figure out how he could manage to move forward.

“I couldn’t be part of Emma’s life anymore—it was too painful. I focused on rebuilding my life, reconnecting with friends, and eventually found love again,” he continued.

“Sarah’s lies cost me my family, but I came out stronger.”

What advice do you have for him?

