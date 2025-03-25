He Resented His Wife For Leaving Him, But Then He Got To Meet Her New Boyfriend

After eight years with one another, this 33-year-old man’s 34-year-old wife left him. This was two years ago, and ever since those words left her mouth that she would like a divorce, he has been consumed with bitterness, resentment, and anger.

But that all changed a week ago when he got to meet her new boyfriend.

Now, his ex is the most put-together, driven, and successful human he’s ever encountered. She’s a social butterfly, she’s generous, and she’s worked her tail off in a personal as well as a professional sense.

However, his ex can thank privilege and luck for getting her to where she is, and he loved that about her. His ex never hid from him that she had high expectations for everyone in her life, but her standards were reasonable.

“I got complacent. I prioritised my own needs and wants ahead of what she and the relationship needed,” he explained.

“I let marathon training take over both our lives. I stopped planning her birthday days out (or any days out that weren’t things I wanted to do). I took care of my own wants before the household needs.”

“She was always happy to be earning more, contributing more, and working longer hours, and all she asked from me was that I looked around and identified where I could help, before engaging in leisure activities.”

She did calmly call him out when he failed to do what she asked, though she never gave him a honey do list, as she viewed him as a partner, as an equal.

She continuously outlined what she required from him, and instead of listening, he defended himself and snapped that she should quit forcing him to be different.

She wasn’t pushing him to be someone he wasn’t, she was just asking him to do a better job with getting his priorities straight.

“She said she couldn’t have children with someone who would always put themselves first, and she felt disappointed in who I turned out to be as a husband,” he said.

A week ago, he and his ex-wife attended a birthday party for a friend they share. His ex quite kindly told him that she was bringing her new boyfriend with her.

He was surprised to find out that his ex’s new man isn’t this high-flying businessman. He works for a local mechanic company as a technician.

He’s not the most handsome, or rich, or stylish, or fit guy. He could see, though, that this man was everything his ex ever desired.

“He celebrated her, he complimented her, he spoke fondly of her,” he continued. “We ended up chatting amicably about a trip they took together, where he had planned and executed the whole thing because she was too busy, but wanted to go to Portugal.”

“He spends time with her brother, who has autism, he knows what everyone in her family is up to, he has obviously met and impressed the entire friendship group. He proudly takes care of a lot of the housework in the week, when she often finishes past 8 pm.”

“A friend told me that she said his support was part of the reason she was unafraid to take on a promotion. That’s all she wanted, and she told me that’s all she wanted, and now she has it.”

What do you think of this?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

