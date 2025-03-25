She Upset Her Neighbor After Admitting She Dated Her Husband While He Was Clearly Married

Alexandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Not too long ago, this 33-year-old woman met her 37-year-old neighbor named Emily after she helped Emily move a couple of boxes into their building.

Emily’s 35-year-old husband was in the hospital at the time, so she did not get to meet him until a couple of weeks after that.

One evening, Emily invited her to come to her place to have dinner as a thank you for lending her a hand with those boxes.

“When I arrived first, Emily’s husband had run out to pick up some wine, but when he came back, I was shocked to see Matt – a guy I had gone on 3 dates with a year ago before he suddenly ghosted me,” she explained.

“He had a terrible poker face and tried to pretend like he didn’t recognize me. I don’t play those games. I asked how long they had been married, and Emily said, “3 years!” She recognized there was tension and asked if we knew each other.”

“He said no. I said yes and told Emily that I had gone on dates with him a year ago. She became very upset and asked me to leave, which I did.”

The following day, Emily contacted her to state that she didn’t like that she lied about the timeframe when she dated Matt.

Matt apparently told Emily that they had gone on a date four years ago, prior to their marriage. The thing is, four years ago, she lived in a different city.

Let’s stick to Matt’s story here – if they had gone out four years ago, that still would coincide with when Matt and Emily were engaged.

Alexandr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

So, Matt’s a cheater, no matter what version of events Emily chooses to believe.

“I sent her screenshots of our texts from the year before and from Bumble of his profile (which was still active!!),” she continued.

“She never responded, but when I saw her in the lobby yesterday, she wouldn’t even look me in the eye. I don’t know if they’re still together, and Emily hasn’t responded to my texts.”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to let Emily know that Matt cheated on her.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski