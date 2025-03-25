Her Boyfriend Pushed For An Open Relationship, But He’s Mad She Dumped Him Over It

It’s been nearly four months since this woman has been dating her boyfriend, and they are in their early part of their 30s.

Ever since she got serious with her boyfriend, he has been eager to open up their relationship. She shut that right down and made it obvious she was only looking for monogamy and exclusivity.

“Eventually, we agreed that we could revisit the discussion after one year and see how I felt about it,” she explained.

“At the time, I already suspected I wouldn’t be okay with it, but I liked the idea of spending a year with him, so I thought I could cross that bridge when we got there, or we can break up with good memories.”

One night while they were busy relaxing, her boyfriend dragged up the open relationship thing out of nowhere and confessed that he’s going ahead with that after their year of dating is up.

This was completely out of the blue, as they had quit talking about it, and she immediately felt heartbroken in lieu of furious.

She’s been having a tough time with their relationship in some different aspects, but she’s convinced herself that these were all solvable problems.

One example is that her boyfriend is super selfish, and he loves to ignore her feelings if they don’t align with his own.

Another example is that their physical connection is lacking, despite her trying to address this with her boyfriend on multiple occasions.

But back to the latest instance when her boyfriend pushed the open relationship – she responded that she was not able to discuss the topic, considering they were battling additional problems.

Her boyfriend could tell he hurt her, so he said sorry and dropped it. The following day, it dawned on her that she was finished with her boyfriend.

She told her boyfriend as much, and he got mad at her. He insisted that he hadn’t given the whole open relationship thing a ton of thought and that he believed their personal connection was alright.

He then accused her of creating issues in her mind that didn’t have a basis in reality, before coming around to how they had made a promise to give their relationship a year of run time, yet here she was, throwing the towel in.

“I’m actually not someone who quits things easily,” she continued. “But the way he handled this topic—with such a strong focus on what he wants, rather than how I might feel—made me even more frustrated.”

“And at this point, I don’t even feel like I can bring up how I feel, because it would just make him angrier and he wouldn’t consider what I say.”

“Now I’m wondering if I should have even started this relationship in the first place. Am I being unreasonable for ending things? I do not want to feel guilty…”

