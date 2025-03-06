Her Best Friend Tried To Steal Her Fiancé, So She’s Skipping Her Wedding

This 28-year-old woman is aware that what she’s about to tell you sounds like it’s straight out of a soap opera, but sadly, it’s her real life.

For more than a decade now, she’s been close to her 29-year-old best friend, Shelby, and they met when they were back in college.

They became fast friends, and they have been glued to the hip since then. They literally have never gone more than three days without seeing one another.

“This is my sister soulmate. We’ve been through so much together…boyfriends, breakups, career changes, you name it,” she explained.

“She’s been my absolute best friend, and I thought the world of her. I’m getting married to Ethan (29M) this summer in July, and I’m really excited, but here’s where things get messy.”

“Some months ago, Shelby and I were out for drinks, and we started talking about relationships (as we do). I’ve always been open with Shelby about Ethan and how much I love him. He’s honestly my other half, and we’ve been dating for 4 years, and we’re really solid.”

Suddenly, Shelby began asking her strange questions regarding Ethan. She wanted to know about how things are in the bedroom, how frequently they fight, and what their plans for the future are.

Initially, she figured Shelby was being super curious, so she responded to everything. However, Shelby then texted her more and more about Ethan, and that really felt off to her.

One weekend, she and Ethan visited his family members in a different state, and when they got home, she learned that Shelby had sent Ethan a text that crossed the line.

Ethan was uneasy as she showed her the message, in which Shelby called him good-looking. Ethan hadn’t said anything back to Shelby, but she was extremely upset about it.

Shelby defended her actions and said she was joking around when she questioned her about the text. She believed what Shelby said, as Shelby never indicated that she liked Ethan.

Several weeks after that, Shelby invited her over for a little get-together with some friends, and Ethan came with her.

Hours later, Ethan told her he was outside when Shelby got touchy-feely with him. She was so angry that Shelby put her hands on Ethan that she confronted her the following morning.

Shelby lied and sobbed, but then confessed that she had feelings for Ethan while claiming she wouldn’t do anything about it.

“She tried to gaslight me saying they were intrusive thoughts she couldn’t control. She apologized and said she was just going through some “emotional stuff” and wasn’t thinking straight. She told me she “loved me like a sister” and would never do anything to hurt me,” she said.

“I was crushed. This wasn’t some small mistake; this was a betrayal of the highest order. My best friend, someone who I trusted with everything, my life almost, was harboring feelings for my fiancé and had been acting on them, whether she realized it or not. All this time.”

“Was she plotting on me for years? That she could “steal my man”? How could I not see her being a snake? Shelby was always boy crazy, but never did I think she would ever try anything with Ethan. We are each other[‘s] number 1 best friend, how could she think to do this to me?”

Shelby pleaded with her to not end their friendship over a trivial matter when she requested some distance.

She felt like Shelby had stabbed her in the back, and she wondered if Shelby had any respect for her at all. She has very few besties, and Shelby is someone she holds in high regard.

She ultimately forgave Shelby because of that, but it’s been tough to feel that strong bond they previously had. Things are just different now, and she’s not sure why she can’t let go of Shelby.

“But here’s the kicker: She’s now getting married to someone else (someone she’s been dating on and off for years), and her wedding is in 8 months,” she continued.

“She texted me a few weeks ago, asking me to be her Maid of Honor. I was floored. After everything that’s happened, she still expects me to stand by her on such a monumental day of her life like nothing happened? Just forget it, right?”

“I told her I couldn’t do it. I finally said I couldn’t support someone who tried to sabotage my relationship. She called me “sensitive” and a “bad friend” and said I was “overreacting” and that she “would never do anything to intentionally hurt me.”

Shelby has filled their other friends in on her refusal to be a part of the wedding. Many of them think she’s mean for not forgiving Shelby.

It’s not that easy for her, though. She’s left wondering if she is being overdramatic since it’s not like Shelby and Ethan cheated.

Do you think she’s wrong to not want to be in Shelby’s wedding?

