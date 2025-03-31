Her Boyfriend’s Parents Are Furious That She Told Them They Can Pay For A Paternity Test On Her Baby Since They Want One

Olga Gordeeva - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 31-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend split up, but then they reconciled a couple of months after the breakup.

Prior to their separation, her boyfriend’s mom and dad generously purchased a home for them, and they did have to pay rent back to his parents on it.

“A few months after he and I got back together (something he kept secret from them due to them making him promise he wouldn’t let anyone move in or allow any cats in the house again), I got pregnant with his child,” she explained.

“Once his parents found out that we were seeing each other again and there was a baby involved, they told him that I was not allowed to move back in.”

“During a meeting at dinner, they said that they wanted us to complete a paternity test. I told them that I understood why they would want that but that my insurance didn’t cover it because it’s not a medical necessity and that I couldn’t afford it so if it was something that they wanted then they would need to pay for it (because I already know who the father is and I’m not paying over a 1000 dollars out of pocket for a test I know the answer to).”

She managed to find a paternity test that was on sale for $300, so she sent that link along to her boyfriend’s mom.

Her boyfriend’s mom replied that it seemed to be an excellent deal, so she would call the place to get more details the very next day.

Well, she asked her boyfriend’s mom a day later if she had gotten more information, but she never received a response.

She followed up with her boyfriend’s mom once more, and she still didn’t hear anything from her. She then decided to say sorry to her boyfriend’s mom in case she was being annoying, yet she was met with crickets all over again.

“Now my BF tells me that his parents are angry at me for demanding that they pay for the test and then asking if they’d made any progress on getting one scheduled. He agrees with them that I was wrong to do so,” she continued.

“I don’t think I am, because I feel like they’re the ones who want it and don’t see why they would have expected to tell us to get one and have us pay for it, but apparently that dynamic is normal between them in his family.”

Do you think she was wrong to tell her boyfriend’s parents that if they would like a paternity test, they can pay for it themselves?

