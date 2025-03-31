His Wife Put Bleach On His Entire Book Collection Since He’s Divorcing Her

Yesterday evening, this man packed up his dogs and went to stay in a hotel because his wife was acting erratically and drinking way too much.

When he leaves his home, he knows his wife will ruin his belongings or cause things to go missing, since he’s divorcing her, but he has moved the majority of his items that mean a lot to him to his office to keep everything safe. He had not yet removed his book collection, though.

He returned home from the hotel in the morning and noticed his guitar case was open and left out in the rain, so he knew whatever he found inside wouldn’t be good.

He made his way into the house and up the flight of stairs to the guest bedroom he’s been living in since making it clear to his wife he’s been done with her.

“She had drunkenly poured bleach all over the room and over every single one of my books,” he explained.

“Books with inscriptions from family members, some dead and some alive, books that had autographs (Carl Yastrzemski’s autographed autobiography being my most meaningful), expensive books, cheap books, all the old paperback James Bond books my dad and I had collected from used book stores together when I was a kid.”

“Even books that were a gift with inscriptions from my wife. I am sorting through the mess tomorrow when I can actually breathe up there and will take photos of my dad’s inscriptions so I can ask him to rewrite his old writing in the books when I replace them.”

His wife had done this in an effort to hurt him, and she did just that. But in the process, this made him realize that he needs to leave his wife behind for good.

He had told his wife he was willing to go to a mediator days before this, and she had even requested that he attend marriage therapy with her, too.

They sobbed as they discussed all of this together, and his wife stated she was worried that divorce would be a mistake they would each regret.

“Then she goes and does this. She also put towels into the basement deep sink and ran it for hours, the basement had 2 inches of water in it when I got home,” he said.

“Now she won’t let me clean the basement because she is screaming at the top of her lungs for me to come cuddle her, she is heavily drinking vodka. I’m taking my dogs and sleeping in my car tonight.”

“I think I may be past the point of mediation and may just need a lawyer. I wanted to avoid the huge fees, and I wanted us to work together, but how can I after this?”

“I need to move to a new state for work and sell this house by June, and there is bleach all over the walls and wooden floor upstairs. My wife needs desperate help with her drinking, but I am way past the point of being able to have empathy for her.”

He’s honestly thinking of filing a restraining order against his wife over her pouring bleach on his book collection.

What advice do you have for him?

