Her Husband Had Her Committed For Years And Ran Off With Their Nanny

xy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One woman’s life took a shocking turn when her husband had her committed against her will for three years so he could run away and start a new life with their 25-year-old nanny.

TikToker Crystal (@justcrystals_life) lived this wild tale of betrayal, deceit, and manipulation until she was finally able to break free from her shady spouse.

She and her husband were married for 12 years and had been together for a total of 15 years before this terrible incident occurred. Crystal grew up in the foster care system and did not really have any family that she knew of.

When she met her husband at the age of 20, she quickly latched on to him because he provided a sense of stability she never had.

Her husband came from a wealthy family and introduced her to a lot of new stuff. She didn’t have to work because he took care of everything. She simply stayed home and raised their three kids.

For a while, the family lived a happy life until Crystal decided to become more involved at her kids’ school and started her own small business.

She noticed that her husband was happy with her success but also seemed unhappy about how she was becoming more independent.

They ended up hiring a nanny named Kendra. At the time, the nanny was 23 years old. It took two years for the affair to begin.

Before the affair, they had engaged in meaningless flirting. Crystal hadn’t been worried because he was not a cheater, and he never gave her any reason to doubt him.

xy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

But then, she suddenly became very sick and was constantly visiting the doctor’s office. Finally, one of the doctors mentioned the possibility of her being poisoned. At first, Crystal thought it was ridiculous, but she grew more suspicious as she got even sicker.

Her husband decided to become her medical power of attorney, which was all part of his plan to eliminate her from his life. He had Crystal sign several papers, although she was not of sound mind at the time.

One day, she realized that her husband was taking her somewhere. He told her that she needed to stay there so she could get better. He then had her committed to an institution for three years. During that period, he would tell her that he was starting a new life with Kendra.

Kendra even visited Crystal a few times, but she seemed to be in the dark about Crystal’s husband’s plan. Crystal stopped taking her medication, and since her husband was no longer poisoning her, she started to get healthier.

Every time he visited, she pretended to be sick, but in reality, she was plotting her escape and thinking about how to get her kids back. As time passed, her husband stopped coming as often. Eventually, only her kids continued to visit.

Crystal also met someone at the facility who was willing to listen to her and help her orchestrate her escape. They laid out everything that had happened to Crystal prior to being committed to get the story straight. Then, they went to the medical director, who decided to release Crystal after hearing her story.

At that time, the nanny was pregnant, and they were planning their wedding. Crystal waited until nighttime to get her kids. She packed a bag for each of them and left a note.

In the morning, she woke up with the police at her door, kickstarting an intense custody battle. Ultimately, her husband was found guilty and is now serving a prison sentence of 12 years. Crystal was granted full legal custody of her kids. The nanny also left her husband to start a new life of her own.

Crystal also remarried and managed to find her family. She discovered that she had six brothers and sisters, and she even got to meet her biological mother. Fortunately, everything worked out in the end, and she now lives a happy life with her family.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan