Her Husband’s Overweight And Blaming Her Cooking

How would you feel if your partner accused you of being the reason why they’re fat? This 34-year-old woman is more or less in that situation after her 36-year-old husband blamed her cooking as the reason why he’s overweight.

Her husband has forever had a hard time with his weight, though, throughout the last year, he’s packed on a number of pounds.

It’s at the point now where her husband’s weight gain is impacting his health. He’s understandably upset about it, but instead of accepting responsibility and doing something about it, he’s saying it’s all her fault since she doesn’t cook healthy dishes for him to eat.

“Here’s the thing: I cook homemade meals almost every night,” she explained. “I try to balance proteins, veggies, and carbs, but he always adds extra portions, snacks late at night, and eats fast food when I’m not around.”

“I don’t control what he eats at work or when he goes out. Last week, he stepped on the scale and got really upset. He turned to me and said, “This is because of you. You keep making food I can’t resist.”

“That really hurt. I told him I’m not the reason he’s overweight. He controls what he eats. He got angry and said I wasn’t being supportive.”

She’s trying her best to support her husband being healthy by cooking food for him, and like she’s said, what she’s whipping up in the kitchen is not her husband’s problem.

Her husband isn’t a child (but he is a mama’s boy) and she doesn’t understand why it’s on her to have to police what he puts in his mouth.

After that conversation, her husband has been treating her coldly. He actually got his mom involved! Her mother-in-law sent her a text admonishing her for “shaming” her husband instead of helping him.

“But I never shamed him, I just refused to take the blame for something he has control over,” she continued.

Do you think she’s somehow in the wrong?

