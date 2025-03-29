Her Mom’s Upset That She Wants To Move Back Home With Her Grandparents And Stop Living With Her And Her New Family

Four years ago, this 17-year-old girl moved to a new state along with her mom, her mom’s husband, and his children.

Her mom’s husband made the move back to his hometown after getting a job offer there, and he was interested in being closer to his own family, which her mom was on board with.

What this meant for her was that she was moved away from her family. Prior to her and her mom moving in with her mom’s husband, they lived with her grandparents.

Her biological dad was never a part of her life, and so her mom and grandparents raised her. She also had an uncle, two aunts, and cousins living 15 minutes away or less from them.

“The move was great for my mom’s stepkids. They got to be close to their families (their dad’s side and their mom’s),” she explained.

“Their mom died, so it was emphasized that it would be extra special and important for them. They always wanted to go back home. Because this was always home to them. But to me?”

“My home is where we moved from. When we were first told about the move, I said straight up that I didn’t want to leave my family behind and my mom told me I wasn’t because we were all moving together. I didn’t see the stepfamily as my family, though.”

Her family is everyone she was forced to leave behind. Her mom’s husband attempted to be a dad to her, but she already felt that her uncle and grandpa did a great job of that.

She did resent her mom’s husband for ripping her away from her loved ones so they could be closer to his own, and that made her less interested in having a relationship with him.

She didn’t get a say, and so she had to move with her mom’s new family, but she always knew she would return home ASAP.

Her mom has tried to make her like her new living arrangements by enrolling her in various activities. But that didn’t help her like it at all.

So, she asked her grandparents if she could move back in with them and come home, and they’re allowing her to do this.

“We were talking about some of the logistics of it when mom came home and heard some of my side of that discussion,” she said.

“She got upset and asked me why I’m already planning on leaving and I told her that I always wanted to. She [felt hurt] because we had so much going for us where we are now, and I can’t see it. She told me I could’ve used the move to get everything I wanted, and it would have worked.”

“Then she said I’m not even trying to make this place home and I agreed with her. I told her I never wanted the move, and for me, home isn’t about the stuff but the people, and I left most of my family behind when we moved.”

She reiterated to her mom that she really just wants to move back. Her mom was so offended, and didn’t want to hear that she never considered her husband and stepkids her loved ones.

Her mom then attempted to guilt-trip her by insisting many teens would love the opportunities she has, and added that her husband’s going to feel devastated when she leaves, as he thought they were building a nice relationship.

Given her mom’s negative reaction, she’s left wondering if it is mean of her to move back in with her grandparents.

What do you think?

