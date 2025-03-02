Her Reflection In A Mirror Creepily Smiled Back At Her In Her Aunt’s Spooky Victorian House

below - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If there’s one thing TikToker Tiffiany (@tiffsghosttalk) knows, it’s that Victorian houses are the perfect setting for ghosts. In one of her latest chilling tales, she shares a ghost story sent in by a follower named Maggie.

When Maggie was about 17-years-old, her aunt invited her to stay with her in the Victorian house she had just bought.

Once she got to her aunt’s house, she walked around, looking at all the antique furniture and little trinkets. Then, her aunt showed her to the guest room.

The guest room contained a massive bed across from a dresser with an old Victorian mirror that took up most of the room.

Maggie also noticed that the room felt heavy, but she just thought it was hot and stuffy because it was summertime.

As she was trying to settle into bed that first night, she realized that she could see herself in the mirror no matter which way she slept.

The next morning, when she woke up, that heavy feeling seemed to have gotten worse. She didn’t want to complain to her aunt and decided to just open a window before going to sleep.

At bedtime, she brought a cup of water upstairs and set it down on the nightstand. Then, she went to the bathroom to brush her teeth.

When she returned, the cup had fallen over. She cleaned up the mess, opened the window, and went downstairs for another cup of water.

below – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

In the middle of the night, she woke up to a crashing sound. After taking a minute to get her bearings, she realized that the cup of water had fallen over again.

Confused, she wiped up the water once more. Suddenly, she noticed that the window was closed. Of course, she assumed that her aunt had shut it.

At breakfast the following morning, she apologized to her aunt for opening the window. Her aunt seemed confused, so she explained how the window was shut in the middle of the night. Her aunt speculated that the weight of the old window caused it to shut on its own.

That night, Maggie followed the same routine. This time, the cup of water finally stayed put, and she used a jewelry box to prop the window open.

However, she woke up to a loud noise again. The cup of water was still in place, but the window had been shut, and the contents of the jewelry box had been spilled all over the floor.

Then, she looked at the bed and saw something lying in her spot. When she glanced at the mirror, it showed a reflection of herself lying on the bed even though she was standing up.

She also saw a tall, slender man in the mirror behind her, but when she turned around, no one was there. That was when the cup of water got knocked over.

Maggie finally ran out of the room when her reflection smiled creepily at her. Her aunt came out to see what was going on.

Maggie told her what she saw in the mirror. They turned on the light and inspected the mirror but didn’t find anything. Everything else was also in its rightful place, as if nothing had happened.

Later, Maggie found out that her aunt bought the house from a family whose dad used to live there. The dad lost his mind and would often sit in the guest room staring into the mirror.

Eventually, he was put into a home. After he passed away, the family decided to sell the house but left all of his possessions the way they were.

Perhaps the mirror held evil energy and tried to trap people’s souls. Maybe that’s what happened to the man in the mirror.

@tiffsghosttalk Scary story time! This one is good! I can say it’s the scariest story I’ve heard in a while. If you love scary stories you will love this one. Keep them coming bc I love reading them. #spiritualtiktok #storytime ? original sound – TiffsGhostTalk

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan