Her Rich Husband Lied About Her Expensive Diamond Engagement Ring And It’s Actually A Cheap Fake From Amazon

Nicole - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Unfortunately, this 36-year-old woman just learned that her husband has spent years lying to her about her expensive diamond engagement ring.

Now, her husband is rich and this is nothing new. Her husband loves to spend money, and he always does his homework prior to making his purchases.

Back when her husband proposed to her after two years of dating, she was shocked when she laid eyes on the ring he picked out for her.

“When I first saw the ring I commented on how it looked very expensive. It was a huge “diamond” and I told him he didn’t need to go that crazy on me,” she explained.

“Later on when we got married I opted to have my wedding band be made of white sapphires because I felt he spent so much on my ring that I didn’t need him to spend more. He agreed and I picked out a beautiful band covered in white sapphires.”

Several months back, she and her husband read a story online regarding a woman who was proposed to with a cheap and fake engagement ring.

Her husband remarked about how that was “messed up” and this sparked her curiosity about how much money her own ring had cost.

Since she’s been married to her husband for five years, she thought it was ok to finally inquire about the cost of her own ring.

“He told me he spent thousands and bragged that he had gotten it on sale. I was fine with that. I wanted to know and now I did,” she said.

“Cut to today. I was on Amazon looking for a specific set of earrings I had ordered years ago. I had lost one of them and wanted to buy another pair.”

“I sorted the order history to jewelry and scrolled down and saw my wedding ring. Not only was it not even close to a grand but it was a fake. Now at this time, I didn’t really know what to feel. I’m genuinely not a person who needs a crazy expensive ring.”

She’s not the kind of girl who requires a real diamond ring because remember, her wedding band is made of something different and she adores it.

What hurt is that her husband spent years bragging to her about how he spent so much money on her ring, yet that wasn’t true.

Her husband has talked about this several times, and adding to that, he was hardly poor when he purchased the ring.

In fact, he was making a ton of money, so he could have easily afforded a pricey diamond instead of a cheap, fake ring.

“So I confronted him about it. I took a screenshot and showed it to him. He started to freak out and said he told me he had gotten it on sale,” she continued.

“That I was the one who said he spent over a grand on it (I literally didn’t?). Then when I pointed out it wasn’t even a diamond he got angry at Amazon for “scamming” him. It says right in the title it’s not real. I told him to just tell me the truth.”

Her husband insisted he purchased it via a flash sale and that the listing stated it was worth easily thousands of dollars, yet he paid a few hundred dollars.

She then went to Wayback Machine, an internet archive, to check the validity of that, and it turns out her husband was not lying about the part where the listing did claim the ring was worth more than he paid.

Her husband promised he bought the ring ASAP and never read the whole title which did say the ring wasn’t a real diamond.

He swears he didn’t know the ring was fake, and he burst into tears while saying sorry to her. He also offered to get her a brand-new ring.

“I’m not sure how I feel right now. I’m a very sentimental person and I feel that a wedding ring should be special, not because of the cost but because of the sentiment,” she added.

“Now I know he just bought it on a whim because it was cheap, he did zero research into it, and he lied about the price of it for years. I feel like the ring is tainted now and I don’t even want to wear it. Am I overreacting?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski