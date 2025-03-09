Her Stepdad Ruined Her Wedding By Surprising Her With A Singing Chef In The Middle Of Her Reception

I would like to know if you have gotten married and had everything go off without a hitch. I don’t personally know anyone who can say they’re in that club, as family drama always comes up at a wedding, whether it’s major or minor. Sometimes it’s intentional, sometimes it’s not.

This woman got married eighteen months ago, and she says her stepdad ruined her wedding with his surprise gift to her – a singing chef who burst onto the scene in the middle of her reception.

“My stepdad decided to surprise my husband and [me] with a “surprise singing chef” during our wedding reception,” she explained.

“Basically a guy came out in a chef’s outfit and said he was working in the kitchen but wanted to sing us a song. Cue 30 minutes of singing and me and my husband being completely confused the entire time.”

“We had zero idea what was happening and the entire wedding was planned with strict timeframes so it made everything super late, shortened the dance floor time, and meant we couldn’t get sunset pictures as planned.”

She didn’t even know a singing chef was something you could order as entertainment for an event. She sat there feeling humiliated as the guy kept belting out hits.

She did attempt to tell her wedding venue’s manager to call this guy off, but the person thought she was joking so they didn’t stop the singer.

It took her a couple of songs for everything to sink in. She and her husband were hardly the ones upset about the surprise – her mom was super unhappy about it too.

“To make matters worse, the “chef” sang my husband’s mum’s funeral song as his final song…we had briefed all vendors to not play this song but seeing as this vendor was not organized by us, he didn’t know,” she added.

“It was extremely triggering for my husband’s family and everyone was in tears. Our guests were so confused and it really was very stressful and uncomfortable until the end when it was revealed it was a “surprise gift” from my stepdad.”

“He didn’t even tell my mum what he was planning and she was mortified. The rest of the night was wonderful; we have amazing friends and family, but it felt like a blur because I was so rattled by the “surprise chef” debacle.”

She feels like the chef wrecked her wedding, and although her stepdad intended to do something kind, it didn’t turn out like that.

She absolutely hates to be surprised with anything, and she and her husband carefully planned out their day to be reflective of them as a couple.

They never in a million years would have picked out something like that to entertain their wedding guests.

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for being so upset even months later about the gift. She’s also curious if she should attempt to be grateful for it.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

