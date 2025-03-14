His Brother Freaked Out When He Refused To Let Him Move In With His Family After They Lost Their Home For Making Poor Financial Choices

Five years ago, this 34-year-old man purchased a humble home with three bedrooms. Since he lives by himself, one of the bedrooms he uses as an office space, as he works from home, and another has been turned into a guest room that doubles as a hobby space.

Not that long ago, his 38-year-old brother and his 36-year-old wife lost their house amid some financial troubles. They also have three children, who are 7, 10, and 12.

“Their financial problems stem from a series of poor decisions – my brother lost his good-paying job two years ago after repeatedly showing up late, then bounced between jobs while his wife worked part-time,” he explained.

“They kept their kids in expensive private schools and activities they couldn’t afford, refused to downsize from their large house, and ignored my parents’ and my advice about budgeting. Eventually, they couldn’t keep up with mortgage payments and were foreclosed on.”

“When they lost their home, they asked if they could stay with me “just for a few months” until they get back on their feet. Here’s where I might be [a jerk]: I said no.”

He has 5 reasons why he refused to let his brother and his family move in with him. The first is that although he has multiple bedrooms, his house would be way too cramped with six people.

His second reason is that he can’t give up his office space, nor can he be productive with three kids constantly in his way.

His third reason is saying yes would upend his life, and he craves “peace and quiet.” His fourth reason is that he bets his brother would most likely end up staying with him for a year or more because his finances are that bad.

His final reason is that it’s not like his refusal will leave his brother homeless – their parents said they were welcome to move into their place.

“Instead of letting them stay, I offered to pay for a hotel for two weeks and help them find an affordable apartment,” he said.

“I also offered to cover their security deposit. My brother exploded, calling me selfish and saying I have plenty of space and am “choosing things over family.” My parents are torn – they understand my position but think I could “make it work temporarily.”

“Since then, my brother’s family moved in with my parents (despite not wanting to earlier), and I’m getting constant texts from extended family about how I abandoned my brother in his time of need. My brother’s wife is posting passive-aggressive things on social media about “finding out who your real family is during hard times.”

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to decline to allow his brother and his brother’s whole family to move in with him.

