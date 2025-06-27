Her Sister-In-Law Insulted Her For Being A Receptionist, So She’s Refusing To Be Her Free Babysitter From Now On

This 28-year-old woman has a job working as a receptionist full-time in a dental office. She loves her job for many reasons: the great pay, her amazing coworkers, and the health care benefits.

She’s studying right now on the side so that she can gain a certification in medical billing, which will pay her even more.

Now, her 31-year-old brother is married to a 30-year-old woman named Kelsey, and they have a three-year-old little girl.

She has generously helped babysit her niece for free on weekends or when her brother and sister-in-law are busy.

She’s never asked them to give her money, as she was happy to help them out since they are her family members.

But the free babysitting is coming to an end after something her sister-in-law said a week ago while they were all at her mom and dad’s house having dinner.

“I mentioned how one of the patients brought me cookies and thanked me for being kind during their nervous appointment,” she explained.

“Kelsey goes, ‘Well, yeah, I mean, it’s not like your job is hard. You just sit and answer phones all day.’ I laughed a bit thinking she was joking, but she continued: “No offense, I just think it’s weird when people act like receptionists have careers. It’s not really real work.'”

“I was stunned. My mom even looked uncomfortable, and my brother awkwardly changed the subject. Kelsey didn’t apologize or even notice she had upset me.”

Front desk receptionist laughs on the phone, multi-ethnic woman with curly hair. High quality photo
Meeko Media – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Days after that dinner, Kelsey sent her a text, wanting to know if she was free to babysit on Saturday so she could attend a wedding.

She responded that since she’s just a receptionist, she clearly isn’t capable of doing something important like babysitting.

Kelsey sent her quite a long text, calling her childish and petty. Kelsey insisted she was punishing her daughter for a remark she took to heart.

Her brother has not said a lot at all, though he did ask if she could move on and forget the comment Kelsey made.

“My mom thinks I made my point, but says I should have been the ‘bigger person.’ I’m not even mad anymore, I just don’t feel like doing her any favors,” she concluded.

