She No Longer Wants To Share Groceries With Her Roommate Since She Eats Way More Food

This 24-year-old woman has spent close to a year now living with her 26-year-old roommate, Sarah. They have a decent relationship, and Sarah’s isn’t a nightmare to live with.

In fact, Sarah pays her share of the rent on time and she keeps her stuff tidy. However, there’s a lot of strain regarding their groceries, so she’s curious if she’s acting “petty” about it.

As soon as she and Sarah moved in with one another, Sarah brought up splitting the cost of groceries to make everything more seamless.

“She had lived with roommates before, and she said it was way more convenient to just split the cost and share everything instead of trying to keep track of separate groceries,” she explained.

“I agreed because it did sound easier, and at the time, I assumed we had similar eating habits. We each put in $200 a month, which seemed reasonable.”

“But over time, I realized Sarah eats way more than I do. For context, I work in an office and usually grab lunch while I’m out. Sometimes, I even skip breakfast if I’m running late and just grab coffee at work. That means I’m mainly eating at home for dinner, and even then, I cook simple meals like pasta, salads, eggs; stuff like that.”

Sarah works from home and eats her meals in their place too. Additionally, Sarah is a heavy snacker and will routinely polish off things she barely has any of.

Should she purchase granola bars, they disappear in a matter of days. If she picks up a pack of yogurt from the store, she will have one, while Sarah will devour the rest.

As for cereal and chips, Sarah plows through those quickly while she has a few bites. She tried to bring it up to Sarah after she made a list of what they were both consuming, and found out that Sarah was eating the majority of their groceries.

She said to Sarah that perhaps they could revisit how much money they’re contributing towards groceries since she wasn’t eating as much.

“She kind of laughed and said, “Oh, I just eat what’s there! Just grab more next time.” So I started trying to buy things just for myself, stuff I knew she wouldn’t like,” she added.

“I got almond butter instead of peanut butter, flavored oat milk she once said she hated, and a weird brand of protein bars. Somehow, even those disappeared.”

“Last month, I finally told her we should rethink the split. I suggested a system where we either contribute based on consumption or just buy our own food separately. She got really defensive, saying it’s “too much of a hassle” to track who eats what and that “we agreed to share.” She also accused me of “nickel-and-diming” over food and making things weird.”

She’s not trying to be cheap – it’s just she finds it unfair to be paying for half of their groceries when in reality, she’s eating perhaps a third of the haul.

Sarah has been treating her coldly after she brought up the groceries again, so she’s concerned that perhaps she’s being out of line.

What do you think?

