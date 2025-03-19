His Wife Cheated On Him With A Married Man And He Wants To Tell This Guy’s Wife About The Affair

A bit more than one year ago, this 44-year-old man sadly caught his 41-year-old wife out on a date with another man.

His wife was unaware that he could see the location on her truck. So when she told him that she was at a place she definitely wasn’t, he had to investigate.

“I parked across the street from the restaurant they were at and I watched them both walk out, 3 hours after the date began,” he explained.

“I confronted her and she lied about it until I told her I knew what she was doing. Within her constant lies, I found out that she had done it before and she was talking with him (maybe meeting up more times) for 6 months.”

“I never got his name, just some small details about him and I only know what he looks like from the back. Dark, full hair, tall, and dressed in dark clothing.”

His wife was using social media to send private messages to her affair partner. He got his own social media account, clicked on his wife’s, and he could see a list of friend suggestions for himself.

One of those suggestions was unquestionably his wife’s affair partner. He then went looking for this man online and discovered that he has a daughter and a wife.

He was able to confirm things about this man’s daughter and career that further confirmed this is the man his wife was cheating with.

“I have the ability to message him or his wife. My divorce is final in 2 weeks,” he said. “I don’t want revenge on him as much as I would like to tell his wife that her husband is a cheater and he’s not going to stop. I believe in the “once a cheater, always a cheater” mantra.”

“Do you think I should message her? What should I say? Do you think I should message him? Do you think with only 2 weeks from handily winning a divorce case, I should ask my wife if this man is the guy I’ve been asking her to tell me his name?”

“I see now why she’s protecting him. He’s fake happily married to his high school sweetheart. Ok, so I kinda want some revenge.”

