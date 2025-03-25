She Babysat For A Couple, Didn’t Hear From Them All Night, And They Got Brought Home By The Police The Next Morning

When TikToker Peyton Stilling (@pey.stilling) was in high school, she had a friend who babysat for a family she found on an online marketplace for caregiver needs. One night, the parents went out on a date, and Peyton’s friend asked her to cover for her.

The job sounded easy, so Peyton agreed to do it. The parents informed her that the kids would already be asleep when she arrived.

They had a toddler and a newborn, so she would need to keep an eye on the baby monitor. They would be back home by 11 p.m.

When 11 p.m. rolled around, the parents weren’t home yet. She figured they were just a little late, but by the time it was one in the morning, they still weren’t home. Peyton had texted and called both parents, but neither of them answered.

She also texted her parents and friend to let them know what was happening. Around 2 a.m., she fell asleep on their couch.

She woke up two hours later, but the parents still had not returned or responded to her messages. Finally, at 7 a.m., she received a phone call from the police.

They told her that they had found the parents passed out in their car on the side of the road. The police drove them home, and when they arrived 30 minutes later, they barely looked at Peyton and did not apologize to her. They simply handed her a $100 bill.

Peyton talked to the police and ended up going home at 8 a.m. After that, she never saw or spoke to them again.

She has nannied for many families, but this was the wildest situation she had ever been a part of. A few people in the comments section shared similar stories about babysitting for irresponsible parents.

“Similar story. I was 14-15. Supposed to be home by 11. Didn’t get home until 3:30. But I had a state gymnastics meet, I had to be at the bus by 6 a.m. Thankfully, I lived across the street. Never again,” wrote one person.

“I had parents come home at 3:30 a.m. after saying 11. They never hired me again; they were embarrassed,” commented another.

