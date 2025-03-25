Her Mom Says She Deserved The Emotional Abuse Her Stepdad Dished Out To Her As A Kid

Ever since 2009, this 18-year-old girl and her two older sisters (20 and 22) have grown up splitting their time between two households: her dad’s and her mom’s/stepdad’s house.

Now, her stepdad is extremely emotionally abusive, and he really laced into her and her middle sister about the “flaws” he thought they had.

However, he never treated her older sister the same way. When her stepdad started in on her oldest sister, she would go hide in her room and cry, so he didn’t see the point in torturing her.

“He also always told me I was the reason my mom and [he] fought all the time,” she explained.

A couple of weeks back, her mom went through her stepdad’s iPad, as she had a suspicion he was cheating on her, and that turned out to be correct.

This really messed with her, and it caused problems in her own relationship with her boyfriend, as she found it traumatizing.

Her mom did call her stepdad out on his cheating while she was standing right there, and her stepdad twisted things around and turned it into an argument about how he has always hated her.

He then mentioned that if things were like they were in “the old western days,” he would have gotten rid of her. Her stepdad then complained to his dad about her and said that he would have beaten her up already and tossed her in a river if it were still “the old western days” right now.

That was a terrifying thing for her to be told. Every weekend, she comes home from college to help her mom out with her profitable small business.

Yet, she never sleeps over at the house because her stepdad makes her that uneasy. Her mom figures it’s because she would rather stay with her boyfriend, but that’s not the truth.

“My oldest sister recently caught wind of what my stepdad said about killing me and called my mom to explain that it was not okay for him to say that whether he meant it or not, and even though the whole cheating thing has “made him a better husband” (my stepdad’s words) he always ends up getting worse again,” she continued.

“My mom said that “he has gotten better” and that regardless of my stepdad treating us how he did, it isn’t hard to understand that my middle sister and I were “not easy children.” Now, respectfully. Actually very disrespectfully… what the actual [heck].”

“I NEVER in a MILLION YEARS deserved to be treated how I was. And hearing my mom say that really has made me want to pull back.”

Her mom believes she’s keeping her distance since she no longer wants to pitch in with the business, which is infuriating to her mom.

She just doesn’t see the point in telling her mom the truth after her mom said she deserved the emotional abuse her stepdad dished out to her.

Do you think she’s wrong to no longer want to attempt a relationship with her mom after this?

