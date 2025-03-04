She Blocked Her Boyfriend’s Promotion After Finding Out He Was Cheating On Her With A Coworker

Four years ago, this 34-year-old woman started dating her 35-year-old boyfriend, and their relationship seemed to have been amazing.

For awhile though, she’s grown skeptical that her boyfriend has been cheating on her with one of his female coworkers.

“The first thing that raised my suspicion was that when he travels for work he always “falls asleep” or his “phone died in the bar” and forgets to text me goodnight,” she explained.

“This was obviously fine for the first few times but it started to happen a lot when he’s away, and he never falls asleep before me when he’s home. Ever!”

Then, her boyfriend began talking about his coworker Sarah, and whenever he said something about her, he was happy.

She figured out that Sarah was also on these out of town trips with her boyfriend and then it hit her. He had to be sleeping with Sarah.

Sadly, her gut feeling was correct, as much as she didn’t want it to be. She promised she would never be the kind of girlfriend to go snooping through her man’s phone, but the temptation was too much for her to resist.

“I never mentioned it to him as what we had was great and I didn’t want to overreact but one day he left town and forgot his “work phone!” she exclaimed.

Her boyfriend’s password on his work phone matched his personal one, so it wasn’t hard for her to get into the device.

What she found inside broke her heart. Her boyfriend and Sarah had spent close to a year sleeping with one another.

Oh, and her boyfriend does not have a second phone for work – it’s just been a second phone for him to communicate with Sarah in private.

She found voice notes, messages, and steamy photos between her boyfriend and Sarah.

She could have gotten her things and left, but she wanted revenge. Her boyfriend was set to receive a very important promotion at work, however his company doesn’t allow coworkers to date one another without disclosing it.

“I knew they were breaching this contract as it was going on for some and they both worked in the same area and travelled together,” she continued.

“In I marched, straight to his boss, with his phone in hand and showed him everything! Promotion over. And they no longer travel together.”

“[Am I the jerk] for ruining his life or should I have just left him and said nothing to his boss? EDIT: Yes, I also left him.”

