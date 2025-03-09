She Called Off Her Wedding Since Her Fiancé Bought A House With His Mom

By fesenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last five years, this 28-year-old woman has been with her 30-year-old fiancé, and their wedding was set to happen in the fall.

Throughout the last several years, they have discussed many future considerations, such as children, money, and purchasing a home.

They agreed that they would shop for a house they both adored and choose that as their residence, and they had many discussions about this plan.

“Welp. Turns out he already bought a house. But not with me…with his MOM,” she explained. “And he didn’t even tell me he was looking.”

“Apparently she found “the perfect place” and convinced him to split it with her [because] she “didn’t want to rent anymore.” So now, instead of us planning our future together, he’s financially tied to his mother, who’s going to be living there full-time.”

When he told her that he had gone ahead and got this house, she questioned him about whether he had thought about her with all of this, and he said of course she could move in with him and his mom.

Her fiancé thought she would be so excited, but this was a house his mom selected and owns a piece of. Not only that, but his mom will constantly be there, so how can she be elated about all that?

Her fiancé added that he thought the house was a great idea since saving up to buy a house was taking quite a long time, and his mom presented him with a quicker solution to being a homeowner. She was so angry she asked for some space to think about what he had done.

“And the more I thought about it, the more I realized I can’t marry someone who thinks this is normal. So, I called off the wedding,” she said.

By fesenko – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“And now his whole family is blowing up my phone saying I’m being dramatic, that “it’s just a house” and that I’m overreacting [because] we can still “live together.” Even my own parents are saying canceling the whole wedding is extreme.”

She’s left wondering if she’s going crazy or if she’s right and this is an enormous red flag.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski