She Caught Her Husband Looking At Thirst Traps On Their Wedding Day, So She Gave Him Back The Ring

Anyone who marries for love certainly doesn’t want to come to find out that perhaps they’re not the only person on their spouse’s mind.

This 24-year-old woman has a husband the same age as her, and they just had a dream wedding. They dated for two years prior to choosing to get married, and they knew one another for a year before that.

A wedding wasn’t on their to-do list for the near future, but because her husband was experiencing some problems related to staying in the country, they knew tying the knot had to be moved up on their timeline.

She and her husband are both madly in love with one another, so having to hurry up their wedding plans wasn’t a big deal.

“Please note, all throughout the relationship, I’ve never felt so fulfilled; emotionally, spiritually, physically, etc.,” she explained.

“This man made me feel like soulmates existed. He pushed me to be a better human and spoiled me and genuinely had me feeling like life isn’t worth living without him. He’s never given me a reason to suspect creeping on his part.”

“We exchange phones without issue and know each other’s passwords to everything, though it’s not like we’re the ‘let me check your phone’ types. He makes me feel gorgeous and frequently tells me he only has eyes for me. I don’t have social media and he does, but it’s never even crossed my mind that he’d talk to other girls there.”

Following their wedding, they went on a getaway for the weekend. After returning home, her husband asked if she could send a photo using his phone to someone.

While she was on her husband’s phone, she caught sight of a very hot girl she didn’t recognize, and the photo was obviously a thirst trap.

She then wanted to see what else her husband had in there, and he tried to delete something, which made her heart sink.

She confronted him, and he said sorry while giving her a story about how one of his friends likes to send him photos of hot girls they knew back when they were younger.

That was the lamest attempt for her husband to rationalize the steamy photos, so she demanded to see those messages his friend sent.

She could see that her husband’s friend was sending him photos, but that her husband was sending ones of his own. She caught her husband following these girls too and weighing in on their hotness.

“I felt so disgusted and betrayed- because the worst part is, the one he had most recently reacted to was on our own wedding day,” she said.

“I gave my boyfriend the ring back and left him at his place. He was crying and panicking, apologizing, saying it’s the worst mistake of his life. That he was so stupid and he would block everyone and he loved me so much.”

“I haven’t been able to stop crying, and I genuinely have no idea what to do. I know it’s not exactly cheating, but still, I feel disgusted and I never saw this coming from him in a million years. We’d had such a fairy tale weekend. Such a fairy tale past couple of years, honestly.”

Since they’re currently legally married, she’s not sure what to do, as if she does divorce her husband over this, he might not be able to stay in America.

What advice do you have for her?

