She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Loudly Lied To Everyone In An Upscale Restaurant About Winning $475,000 At A Fishing Tournament

Gracie Abercrombie, who goes by @gracieabercrombie on TikTok, hopped an exclusive dating app and met a man who seemed to be pretty great – he was a tall entrepreneur who appeared to have his life together.

When he called her to plan their first date, Gracie was thrown off by how intense he was, and then he started going on and on about how he had homes all over the place.

Gracie figured he had to be lying about his success, yet she still agreed to go out with him that Friday evening.

Gracie’s friends found this guy on a Facebook page dedicated to discovering the tea about men other women happen to be dating, and no girls had nice things to say about Gracie’s potential love interest.

Gracie then came up with a lie about needing to go to a golf lesson on Friday night to get out of the date, but this guy insisted they meet up Saturday morning for coffee.

She said yes, but threw in that she was only free for a short amount of time since she had pilates. They met up at a very upscale restaurant in Palm Beach and got coffee.

“This man is one of those people who wants to be the loudest in the room, wants everyone to hear him,” Gracie explained in her video.

“He said, in front of all of Sant Ambroeus, ‘I have to go pick up a $475,000 check at the Hard Rock today for winning my fishing tournament this week.'”

“…Who talks about money in a whole entire restaurant on a first date? Mortified. I wanted to crawl out of my skin.”

Gracie was ready to get out of there before the date had even begun. They got coffee and began walking around.

This guy asked Gracie if she was a tour guide, as she playfully says that in her social media bios. She thought it was weird he brought that up as he claimed to not have any social media.

Oh, and Gracie found out he lied about that enormous check too – not just about having social media. But anyway, back to the walk – this guy then grilled Gracie about whether she made money off social media.

“I have a great day job, like, this is just something fun I do on the side that I find passion and enjoyment in,” Gracie added.

“You don’t see me coming for your jugular about your fishing and obsession with sharks.”

The walk continued, and the guy took over the whole conversation. When Gracie tried to comment on anything he told her that he knew already. Ok then.

Halfway through that date, the guy asked Gracie to give him feedback on how things were going. Gracie wishes she replied with something smart, but she just mentioned he was easy to talk to.

As the date wrapped up, this guy asked if he could take Gracie out on his boat so she could watch him swim around with sharks. She said nothing, hoping he would get the picture.

Gracie responded that she disliked the sun when he brought up going out on the boat again, and she got out of there quickly.

After the date, he even texted her about the boat for a thrid time, and Gracie was frustrated that he didn’t understand that she was not interested in a second date with him.

She did decide to text him about how she knew he was lying about winning that fishing tournament since the boyfriends of her friends tipped her off to that later in the evening.

