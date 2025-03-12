She Dumped Her Boyfriend After He Got Custody Of His Kids And Expected Her To Play Mom Without Discussing It First

asashka - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Being a mom and having to deal with kids isn’t for every woman. This 36-year-old woman recently dumped her boyfriend after he gained full custody of his children, which wasn’t part of the original plan when she started seeing him a year and a half ago.

Back when she met her boyfriend, he was honest about being a dad to three children – a 12-year-old, an 8-year-old, and a 6-year-old.

He was living with his parents at the time, given the insane costs of childcare, and his mom and dad were helping with all that.

He is a homeowner, yet he was not living in that residence. After dating her boyfriend for six months, she moved into his house.

She paid for some of the mortgage, she paid for the electric, she purchased a $3,000 shed, and then a brand-new dishwasher.

“Since he was staying with his parents, the house was empty, and I figured it would help me save money on rent,” she explained.

“Over time, I had a few phone conversations with his kids, and a few months later, he invited me on their family vacation. The trip went well, and everything seemed fine.”

Last summer, she lost her job, and without discussing it with her first, her boyfriend moved his kids into the house he owned right after that.

She was shocked, as this impacted her life, and yet, her boyfriend didn’t feel the need to give her a proper heads-up.

asashka – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

From there, doctors and schools began contacting her about various appointments for the kids, which she never agreed to.

She asked her boyfriend about it, and he had put her down as a point of contact, though he never asked if this was cool with her before going ahead with it.

“He expected me to take them to every doctor’s appointment, every school event, and basically step into a full-time parental role,” she added.

“On top of that, he expected the house to be cleaned and dinner to be cooked — all in exchange for him paying my monthly bills, which totaled $675.”

“It didn’t stop there. His youngest would wake up with night terrors like clockwork, and I was always the one getting up with her, not him. His 8-year-old (then 7) would kick and hit my pets. His 12-year-old was super lazy with no responsibilities. The kids were consistently disrespectful, and I felt like I was drowning in a situation I never signed up for.”

As for her boyfriend’s baby mamas and their involvement, well, he had sole custody of one single child, but then he was granted sole custody of his other two.

She resorted to seeing a therapist to help her cope with the chaos and got on medication since she was that stressed out from the children.

She has since found a new job, and she’s going to be moving out in a month. She told her boyfriend she’s dumping him over the kids, and that went over as well as I bet you expected it did.

“I ultimately decided to leave because I felt overwhelmed and unheard. I wasn’t against him having his kids, but I wish we had discussed it more as a couple,” she continued.

“He thinks I overreacted and abandoned him when he needed support the most. I feel like I was thrown into a situation I was never ready for.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski