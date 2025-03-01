She Insulted Her Stepmom At Her Half-Sibling’s Birthday Dinner And Said She Would Always Choose Her Mentally Ill Mom Over Her Stepmom

satura_ - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When this 17-year-old woman was just a baby, her parents split up and initially shared custody of her.

But by the time she was 4 years old, her mom became too mentally ill to continue being a custodial parent, meaning her father obtained full custody; meanwhile, her mom was given four supervised visits with her per month.

Then, her dad met his current wife, her stepmother, one year later, and she’s been discouraged from maintaining a relationship with her mom ever since.

They tied the knot quickly, specifically within just six months, and they both tried to tell her that her stepmother was her new mother. Plus, she was even instructed to call her stepmother “mom.”

“When I said I already have a mom, my stepmother told me she was crazy and dangerous, and I wasn’t to talk about her like that anymore, and I had to use my mom’s first name because I had a new mom now,” she recalled.

So, from there on out, she was punished for not complying with her father’s and stepmother’s wishes. And whenever she’d write about her mom in assignments or homework for school, she would get in trouble.

Things got even worse when her father and stepmother had kids of their own, too. Suddenly, they accused her of being a “bad influence” for not properly respecting her stepmother in front of the other children.

Thankfully, she had other relatives, like her grandparents and aunt and uncle, who stood up for her. They called her father out for treating her badly and argued it was wrong to punish her just for loving her mom.

Still, her stepmother refused to budge and claimed it was in her “best interest.” Moreover, her stepmother believed her birth mother didn’t deserve the title of “mom” because she wasn’t stable enough to raise her and had been hospitalized 10 times over the span of a few years.

satura_ – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her grandparents apparently offered to take her in and raise her on multiple occasions, but her father always turned them down.

“And my stepmother would say I don’t get to leave the house until I show her the respect and appreciation she deserves for being the mom who stepped up when my mom refused to get off the crazy train,” she revealed.

What especially hurt was when her father and stepmother decided to cut off her mom’s side of the family as well. She felt isolated from any trusted adults she could rely on.

Just a few nights ago, though, her half-sibling had a birthday party, and she got to see her extended family. She eventually became the topic of conversation, too, and her stepmother and her stepmother’s relatives started accusing her of being disrespectful and awful for “chasing after a deadbeat” instead of her “true” mother.

Once again, her dad’s side of the family tried to defend her. They pointed out how her stepmother never actually earned her respect by badmouthing her mom right in front of her.

“Then someone on my stepmother’s side said I would pick my mentally ill mom over her, and that’s wrong. I said, ‘Yes, I would, and I’d do it again and again and again.’ I said I didn’t feel bad about it, either,” she detailed.

If you couldn’t have guessed, her response caused a huge argument. And while her grandparents were able to prevent her from getting punished, her father and stepmother still won’t stop talking about how terrible she is for saying such a thing.

Now, she’s questioning whether flat-out agreeing that she’d pick her mother over her stepmother was really so out of line or not.

Is her stepmother wrong for trying to replace her mom? How would you feel in her shoes?

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek